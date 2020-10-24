To increase security, ShopeePay adds this new feature

ShopeePay illustration. (Shopee)

Hitekno.com – ShopeePay, one of these digital payment models, offers new functions to increase security. The presence of face and fingerprint recognition to complete online and offline transactions.

This step was taken by ShopeePay to improve transaction security while responding to the rise in digital transactions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

ShopeePay Marketing Manager Cindy Candiawan stated that account security and the protection of user data are top priorities.

“ShopeePay is responsible for ensuring safe and convenient transactions. By using the face and fingerprint recognition features, users have implemented additional protection to protect their accounts,” said Cindy, as quoted on the Antara page on Friday (23.10.2020).

ShopeePay users are recommended to enable the face and touch recognition features for iOS users and fingerprint authentication for Android users.

The new functions of Shopeepay. [Shopeepay]

In addition, ShopeePay is equipped with OTP, PIN and notification functions that take effect automatically from the time the user activates a ShopeePay account.

“ShopeePay will continue to adapt and innovate to strengthen our technology systems and networks so that users do not have to worry about transactions. We will also be consistently providing information on account security and digital literacy information in Indonesia,” said Cindy.

