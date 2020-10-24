Viral video of girls demonstrating their ability to kick gas bottles, making internet users painful

Kicking a gas bottle. (Instagram / makassar_iinfo)

Hitekno.com – Netizens were stunned to see a video showing a girl showing off her skills in kicking a gas cylinder.

When internet users see this viral video on social media, they are amazed and at the same time painful to see the girl’s action show her skills.

Why not instead of using a punching bag or other exercise equipment? The woman chose a 12-kilogram LPG gas bottle as the subject of the kick.

In a viral video on social media uploaded to Instagram account! Makassar_iinfo shows the woman in red who is suspected of being a member of a martial arts school, her skills.

In front of the people ready to take it, he prepared to strengthen his horses.

“Bismillahhirrahmanirrahiim,” someone said.

“Seaweed !!” he managed to kick the LPG gas bottle without pain.

The woman in the recording is a martial arts expert from Tulangbawang, Lampung, named Chintya Candranaya.

The people who saw him were amazed when they saw the girl’s action.

The woman returned to kick LPG gas like a punching bag. Not just once, but often. An action that amazed the residents even more.

The video, now going viral on social media, even makes internet users excited to hear the sound of feet crashing and the gas bottle.

“In fact, my legs ached,” wrote admin @makassar_iinfo.

“The shins are likely wet,” joked @andibasozulfikar.

“The leg was turned against the side. There is a trick in kicking it. Ordinary people can also practice diligently and try to really make sure that he is kicking it with the side leg of the shin,” commented @ ifin1997.

Chintya’s strength has become an open secret. Several times he was invited to television to develop his skills.

Divide the durian with your bare hands

Previously, Chintya had also excited the community by splitting durian fruits with his bare hands.

The recording of the division of durian was also uploaded by Chintya to her Instagram social media account @chintyacandranaya.

“Durian Punch. How to split durian fruit is the least hygienic in the world. I have a challenge to split durian fruit, the end cannot even be eaten #dirumahsaja greetings from the Spirit,” wrote Chintya.

The video shows Chintya in the garage. He will meet the challenge of splitting the durians. And he did it empty-handed in the garage of the house.

Chintya started with a pose and took a square and mashed the durian with one blow and one breath.

What made him gape even more, Chintya’s hand crushed not only the durian but also the stone that became the mat.

This scene was made by professionals. So don’t be imitated. (Suara.com/ Farah Nabilla).