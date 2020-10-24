When following orders, Ojol drivers pull the motorcycle under the portal

Ojol driver illustration. (Suara.com/Ema Rohimah)

Hitekno.com – Another story about online motorcycle taxi drivers or motorcycle taxi drivers that went viral on social media. How about the battle for customer orders this time ready to break through the portal?

In a post on social media, this motorcycle taxi driver is dying to pull a motorcycle to break under the portal and continue the journey.

The Ojol driver allegedly acted because he didn’t want to go far back so his customers wouldn’t cancel the order.

The video recording of one of these ruthless Ojol drivers shared by the Instagram account @ dramaojol.id drew internet users’ attention to go viral on social media.

The video shows that the motorcycle taxi drivers do not drive their motorcycles properly. The reason is that the road to be passed is blocked by a portal.

The motorcycle taxi driver slowly put down his white motorcycle. Then he pulled the handlebars and pulled the motorcycle so it could penetrate the roadblock in front of him.

Due to the information circulating, the bar was deliberately closed for preventing mass mobilization amid the widespread spread of the coronavirus.

The Ojol driver behaves like this because he does not want the order to be canceled by the customer.

However, it is not yet known when and where the incident occurred.

The uploaded video @ dramaojol.id went viral. By the time this article was published, the video has been viewed a hundred thousand times.

In addition, some internet users have left comments. Some of them regretted the closure of the portal.

“For those reporting, you think the corona portal will return. It’s just like lying on the portal, but residents are still gathering,” @irfan ******* said.

“The strangest guideline is that every gang is ported,” @arya ****** replied.

“Suggestions for those who order, if you know the portals it is better to go to the portal. If the house is not far, you know,” said @ummu ********.

“Luckily the bike hit, try the bigger and more expensive one,” @ronal ******* said.

Watch the video of motorcycle taxi drivers ready to drag their motorcycles under the portal to catch up on orders that are going viral on social media.