When registering SIM cards, not only NIK and KK, but also fingerprints are used later

Illustration of the SIM card. (Pixabay)

Hitekno.com – Currently, SIM card registration uses NIK and KK number verification. However, there are plans to add biometric data in the future, including the use of fingerprint scanner data.

The plan for using biometric authentication was presented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (Kominfo) RI, which is used for SIM card or SIM card registration.

To ensure the security of the user data, Kominfo is planning to create a biometric authentication, for example with the help of fingerprint scanner data.

“The plan to improve the rules for the registration of subscribers to telecommunications services who previously only entered NIK data and KK numbers for prepaid SIM cards will be biometrically verified,” said Kominfo I Ketut Prihadi, Commissioner for the Indonesian regulator for Telecommunications (BRTI). 10/2020).

In an online seminar titled Smart Telecommunication: Protecting Your Personal Information from One Time Password (OTP) piracy, Ketut said that biometric verification is one of the efforts to improve Kominfo Regulation 12/2016 to use cybercrime of telecommunication systems.

Ketut added that biometric verification will include face recognition, iris scans, and fingerprint scans.

His party is currently discussing the plan with the Interior Ministry (Kemendagri) and related telecommunications operators.

As part of the plan to improve this regulation, the mobile network operators will later validate potential customer data (NIK and KK numbers) after entering the required data at the General Directorate Population and Civil Registration (Ditjen Dukcapil) of the Ministry of the Interior.

“If the data is valid, the SIM card is activated and cellular services can be used,” said Ketut.

In addition to biometric verification, Ketut also said Kominfo is promoting the use of Know Your Customer (KYC) based technology for SIM card swapping.

For example, if the SIM card is damaged, lost or the user wants to change the technology (3G to 4G), the user must come to the exit of the cellular operator and bring and recognize their original identity (KTP and other identities required by the cellular operator).

The cellular operator will later check and validate to ensure that the person who requested the replacement is the same person as the data and came into the business.

“This means that user data is safe and will not be misused by irresponsible parties,” concluded Ketut.

