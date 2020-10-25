5 appearances by penitent Akatsuki, make car netizens amused!

Akatsuki logo illustration. (Wikipedia / Chatsam)

Hitekno.com – Akatsuki, the antagonist group in the Naruto manga, are indeed famous for their appearance wearing a black robe with red clouds. What happens when Akatsuki repents naturally amuses internet users.

As is well known, the Naruto Manga is indeed famous and has many fans. The Akatsuki group did not rule out.

People +62’s fanpage account shared posts titled “It’s Time to Turn Back”.

The post that was shared went viral on Facebook after receiving 8,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Very unique and fun, the post was also shared 1500+ times until it went viral on social media.

Akatsuki is a group of antagonists in the Naruto anime who are very interested in Bijuu, a legendary monster with a super large chakra.

This series of “repentant” Akatsuki sightings kept internet users entertained. (Facebook / People +62)

They wanted a big change in the Amegakure shinobi world and with it several wars.

Famous for its cruelty, this series of images amused internet users. How could they not, when wearing Akatsuki clothing, actually behave well such as following studies, worshiping and handing out food.

The possibility that the fan page was shared was an old post. One of the posts is almost similar to the post made by the Afkar Akatsuki Organization Facebook group.

The Akatsuki group went viral on Facebook after distributing Zakat Fitrah to the elderly in Bayeman, Citrodiwangsan, Lumajang Regency, East Java in June 2017.

This string of “repentant” Akatsuki sightings has received funny comments from internet users.

“Great! Now there’s an Akatsuki version of the robe … wkwkwk,” commented Ananda Wisnu.

“Oh, my stomach hurts when I see this (crying emoticon)”, Mine Kusnadi replied.

“Is it because Naruto managed to teach Akatsuki, right?” Asidikhi joked.

“Itachi regretted it because he realized that the fire of hell is much hotter than the fire of Katon and Amaterasu,” replied Fqh Awaludhin.

The following is a parody of five sightings repenting the Akatsuki group that went viral on social media:

1. Akatsuki’s group automatically looks pious.

2. Participate in the study first so that it will be even more blessed.

3. What does it mean to master 1,000 forms if you are not praying?

4. Not rebellious, the “Akatsuki” group was very social and very nationalistic.

5. Are these Itachis men looking for crows? The cover makes a salfok.

That was the post that went viral on Facebook because the Akatsuki group repented to keep internet users entertained and went viral on social media. What do you think?