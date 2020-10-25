An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 shook Pangandaran

Earthquake illustration. (pixabay / Tumisu)

Hitekno.com – On Sunday (10/25/2020) Pangandaran Regency, West Java, was hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake. The earthquake in the Java Sea, exactly 90 kilometers southwest of Pangandaran Regency, is said to have no tsunami potential.

The Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) announced that the epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 07:56:45 a.m. WIB, was at 8.22 south latitude and 107.87 east longitude at a depth of 10 km.

According to reports, the earthquake that was 90 kilometers off the southwest coast of Pangandaran Regency was felt in various cities and reigns on Java Island.

The earthquake at a depth of 10 kilometers has no potential for a tsunami. “# Mag earthquake: 5.9, 25-Oct-20 07:56:45 WIB, locomotive: 8.22 LS, 107.87 East Longitude (the epicenter was in the sea 90 km west of Pangandaran Regency), depth: 10 km felt (MMI) III-IV Sukabumi, III Cilacap, II-III Bandung Regency, III Kuningan #BMKG “, wrote @InfoBMKG on Sunday (25.10.2020) at approx. 07:56 WIB.

With its official information, the BMKG reminds the public to always be vigilant and be aware of aftershocks.

Reporting from Suara.com, waiting for more news from BMKG until now. The earthquake was felt in a number of areas from Banten to East Java.

“There’s just been an earthquake. The Magelang region feels like this, Admin,” wrote internet user @yaakujodohmu.

Several other internet users also commented on the BMKG upload, saying the earthquake was felt in their area in East Java and some of them in Banten. (Suara.com/Bangun Santoso)