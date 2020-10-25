Build a city on Mars, Elon Musk promises to build a bridge on the internet

Elon Musk. (YouTube / Neuralink)

Hitekno.com – Tesla CEO Elon Musk hopes to build a city on Mars and knows the importance of staying online in space.

When SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell recently launched The Sun in an interview with TIME magazine, they revealed the company’s plans on Mars.

“After we get people to Mars, they have to be able to communicate. I think it will be even more important to have a constellation like Starlink around Mars,” he said.

He also stressed the need to connect Mars and Earth.

“And of course you also have to connect the two planets so that we can be sure of strong telecommunications between Mars and back to Earth,” he said.

This means that Mars and Earth will have some kind of internet bridge between them.

SpaceX’s COO also stated that the company is not giving up Earth just because it wants to target Mars. He said he wanted to give people another chance if there were terrible events on earth.

Elon Musk founded SpaceX with the aim of placing people on other planets. He previously said that the spacecraft rocket that is currently being tested will one day take Earth’s inhabitants to Mars.

He said it would take a fleet of 1,000 ships to create a sustainable city as orbit means such trips can only be made every two years.

Elon Musk had previously promised to bring a million people to Mars by 2050. According to Musk, SpaceX plans to build 1,000 spaceships at a facility in South Texas over a period of 10 years.

That’s 100 rockets a year, quite an achievement considering the company hasn’t built a single functioning spaceship.

Tesla’s boss added that his goal is to make 1,000 spacecraft flights to Mars every year – an average of three flights a day. Later, 100 passengers will fly to the Red Planet on each trip to become citizens of the city of Mars. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty)