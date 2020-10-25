Dangerous, you need to delete these popular application series!

Play Store illustration. (Shutterstock)

Hitekno.com – Android users received a warning from a cybersecurity company regarding a recently discovered threat lurking behind the Play Store.

They urge anyone who may have been a victim of the “adware wave” of the past few months to get rid of this lingering scourge immediately.

The phenomenon of malicious adware is nothing new as it has become ubiquitous on the world’s most popular mobile software platforms. But the 21 Android apps that antivirus developer Avast named and shamed earlier this week are in the spotlight for the first time.

Before we even discuss the reasons why you should stay away from nearly two dozen misleading Google Play titles, Avast researchers carefully studied their behavior, going through hundreds of user reviews.

Play Store illustration. (Shutterstock)

When starting the Phone Arena page on Sunday (25.10.2020) you will find a list of 21 malicious applications:

Shoot ThemCrush CarRolling ScrollHelicopter Attack – NewAssassin Legend – 2020 NewHelicopter ShootRugby PassFlying SkateboardIron itShooting RunPlant MonsterFind HiddenFind 5 Differences – 2020 NewRotate ShapeJump JumpFind the Differences – Puzzle GameSway ManDesert AgainstMoney DestroyerC

Now, when you know what to avoid, you may be wondering what’s wrong with this Android app. Most of them don’t look dangerous or very suspicious at first glance, at least to the untrained eye of many casual users of mobile content.

Adware illustration. [Shutterstock]

The trained eye of Avast’s cybersecurity experts is scanning the Play Store’s red flag for the third time in just four months. They quickly discovered that due to the large number of reviews for the apps listed above, YouTube ads offer a very different function than what a user actually gets when downloading this title.

After the dark developers of the 21 malicious games identified in this new report grab people’s attention with misleading advertisements, they will bombard their customers with more ads, many of which appear outside of the app itself, making it extremely difficult to pinpoint the culprit detect. .

Avast Login allows you to regain complete control of your infected smartphone and remove some annoying ads.

They instantly block important tasks from being completed and usually slow down. (Voice.com/Dythia Novianty)