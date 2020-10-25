Google Maps is introducing new functions for cyclists only

Google Maps illustration. (Unsplash / Jake Davies)

Hitekno.com – There were many requests for bike navigation on Google Maps during the pandemic and it continues to grow rapidly.

This demand rose to 69 percent and the search engine is now responding with new functions and navigation.

These functions and navigation are useful for cycling in several large cities.

Google used AI algorithms, crowdsourced data, and data gathered with local communities to provide these capabilities.

Google Maps illustration. (Unsplash / Mika Baumeister)

In some cities, you can now use Google Maps to guide you through bike lanes or streets and bike-friendly areas.

In addition, Google Maps now offers step-by-step navigation using bike rental locations where available.

Almost the same as navigating by public transport but by bike. Google Maps is more integrated with several bike rental services in different cities to simplify the ordering process while navigating. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty)