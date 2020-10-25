Google pays Apple dearly to do the standard search on the iPhone

Google Office Illustration. (Pixabay / denvit)

Hitekno.com – iPhone and iPad devices have a standard system for their search pages with Safari. However, Google is currently in talks with Apple to switch the default search system to Google.

Now some iPhone or iPad users can feel the standard system for their search pages using Google.

It turns out that Google paid Apple a fortune to make its page search system the standard on iPhone and iPad devices.

Google reported from the Ubergizmo side and paid billions of dollars to Apple to change its default system.

IPhone illustration. (unsplash / Bagus Hernawan)

Google also used to pay Apple to be the default search engine. It is now known how much Google is paying Apple.

These prices match the numbers from the US Department of Justice’s antitrust lawsuit against Google. Court documents have found that Google paid between $ 8 billion and $ 12 billion.

Google is currently facing a Justice Department lawsuit over alleged antitrust practices. This payment to Apple is an example of this.

According to John Newman, a law professor at the University of Miami who is also a former Justice Department antitrust attorney, this is not a classic collusion where two rivals agree to increase each other’s prices and profits. It looks like a monopoly has agreed with another company to split the monopoly rent. ”

One of the fantastic numbers isn’t that Apple is getting iPhone and iPad devices to use the standard Google search system?