Here are 3 things you must have in order to become a content creator

Illustration of the content creator. (Unsplash / KOBU Agency)

Hitekno.com – Samsung Electronics Indonesia (SEIN) as part of the Galaxy Creator Workshop: Anything can be a content creator, should inspire the younger generation to develop ideas for creating great content with the Samsung Galaxy A series.

One of the opportunities during a pandemic is to become a content creator, as the average smartphone user in Indonesia spends more than 1.2 hours a day looking for entertainment by viewing content on their smartphone. Galaxy A series is a solution to become a content creator without needing a lot of capital and without the need for a lot of devices.

“Samsung Electronics Indonesia (SEIN) is committed to bringing a variety of significant innovations to users, both in terms of products and support programs. With the presence of the Galaxy Creator Workshop (GCW), we hope to that more and more young people can become content creators. ” #WithGalaxy and keep spreading positive things to inspire one another, “said Irfan Rinaldi, Product Marketing Manager at Samsung Electronics Indonesia.”

In line with GCW’s vision, Ogut Mudaca, Content Creator believes that anyone can become a content creator if they understand the basics and have the persistence to get started. Through GCW, Ogut shares key tips and tricks that Galaxy A-Series users can do to get started with content creation. Check out 3 things we need to become a content creator #WithGalaxy:

Illustration of the content creator. (Unsplash / Amanda Vick)

The device that is in our hands

Prepare existing tools to create amazing content. The simplest is the Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone. Starting from the Galaxy A01 Core, which has essential features and is available at an affordable price starting at 999,000 rupees, it can be used to create content. With the various functions and technologies of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core | A01 | A11, like a powerful processor, the best camera and a large capacity battery, this is very important to support users who want to start creating content.

Topics that target the audience

The topic is the first thing we need to have before we start creating any content. Finding a topic is very easy and there are many things that we can use if we look around. The rationale for finding a topic is to identify items like “who”, “what is the problem” and “what is the solution”. For example, we see many high school graduates struggling: Confused about finding the right faculty, we can create content that tells them what kind of faculty and department choice is right for them. Essentially, always try to create content that is helpful and that will provide a solution for many people.

Ability to tell stories

After we know what topics / problems we want to discuss, we need to communicate the topic and create content that can be a solution. There are many opinions who believe that storytelling is difficult. In fact, since we were little we have been trained naturally. For example, when we tell our parents what happened at school and when we tell our friends about their crush. To create content, let us know the themes we’ve defined with our respective styles to create original content.

Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone users can participate in the Galaxy Creator Workshop by registering through the Samsung Member application, an application for users of Samsung Galaxy smartphones and other Samsung products.