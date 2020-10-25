How to change the background zoom on mobile devices for more fun

Illustration of the zoom application. (Unsplash / Allie)

Hitekno.com – The Zoom application is increasingly used for online learning and online meetings as it is required during a pandemic. How can you easily change the zoom background on your cellphone to make meetings more colorful?

Zoom’s online meeting service is not only available for desktop applications. However, there is also a zoom application for smartphones.

Interestingly enough, Zoom now also has a feature that can change the background. This article explains how to change the zoom background of a cell phone.

Zoom makes every virtual meeting a lot easier. In Indonesia, zoom is widely used by workers, students, and college students to carry out their daily activities.

One of the interesting features of Zoom is its virtual background, which can be used to change the background for online meetings. For those who use cell phones, you can easily change the background.

Unfortunately, the “Virtual Background” function in the Zoom application is only available for mobile phones with the iOS operating system. Are you curious about how to change the zoom background of your mobile phone?

Know what zoom is

Zoom application. [Shutterstock]

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Zoom) is an American communications technology company headquartered in San Jose, California.

This application provides video calling and online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform. These applications can be used for conference calls, telecommunications, distance learning, and social relationships.

Compared to similar online conferencing applications that are Zoom’s main competitors, Zoom offers several interesting ones to stay customers’ first choice. One of them is the virtual background.

How do I use this one function?

How to change the background zoom on HP

Zoom application. [Shutterstock]

It’s not difficult. You can change the zoom background of your mobile phone as follows:

First, you need to go to the Zoom application on your mobile phone. During the Zoom meeting, press the More menu in the lower right corner of the display. Then select the Virtual Background menu. Select the picture you want to use as a background. Wait a few moments to upload a photo. The background changes immediately. Then press Close to return to the Zoom Meeting page. To disable the virtual background, open the Virtual Background menu again and press the None option.

How to change the zoom background on a mobile phone which is very easy to practice. Make your online meetings even more fun with colorful backgrounds. (Suara.com/ Rishna Maulina Pratama).