Huawei combines technology and fashion and presents Eyewear II

HUAWEI Eyewear II. (Huawei)

Hitekno.com – Following various innovative breakthroughs by Huawei in 2020, Huawei continues to bring technological advances through the release of electronic lifestyle devices and this time it will attract fashion lovers. Its predecessor, HUAWEI x Gentle Monster, has given a new color as a product that combines lifestyle electronics and as one of the pioneers in the smart glasses category.

The debut collection offers 4 models that are iconic and unique. It offers sunglasses and optics with good water and dust resistance. The main features of the previous collection include two speakers and a semi-open design, intelligent noise reduction and a wireless charging case for an operating time of up to 8 hours.

Following this success, Huawei released its next revolutionary smart glasses Gentle Monster – HUAWEI Eyewear II – on October 22nd, which offer a more stylish look, comfort, improved interactive experience, intelligent connectivity and excellent audio quality complement everyday life in a trendy and refined style.

Lo Khing Seng, assistant country director of Huawei Consumer Business Group Indonesia, announced, “The rapid development of technology and the fashion industry has inspired Huawei to develop other smart fashion devices that are stylish, comfortable and a more productive lifestyle for fans of the fashion world in Creating Indonesia. Huawei understands that consumers now need more hands-free kits with exceptional quality and multifunctionality to meet the needs of our consumers. “

HUAWEI Eyewear II. (Huawei)

For the younger generation and fashion enthusiasts, going outside requires a special touch to complement their style. Sunglasses are one of the most popular accessories to complement your look. Especially now that this generation has also understood the importance of technology in supporting various aspects of life and everyday life.

These smart glasses will be the perfect touch when Huawei collaborates again with the global eyewear brand Gentle Monster and creates smart glasses that with their classic designs go with any stylish look, not only with breathtaking optics, but also highlight the unmistakable character of the wearer. The glasses cover itself is inspired by the handbag design, smooth and compact. This glasses holder not only acts as a protection but also as a charging station so you don’t have to worry about running out of power. In addition, these glasses are comfortable for everyday use and are specially designed to relieve pressure on the nose and ears.

Other features of these glasses include a fully enhanced interactive experience and semi-open stereo sound using low-latency audio technology to adapt and provide the user with the best experience on every occasion. Gentle Monster – HUAWEI Eyewear II is not only stylish, but also offers a sophisticated hands-free function.

In addition to these smart glasses, Huawei has launched four other products that complement HUAWEI’s lifestyle and ecosystem. In collaboration with MORAL, interesting collaborations are created in which technology and fashion are combined. On this occasion, models from Moral showed their fashion collection and combined it with the five latest products from HUAWEI. The musician Danila Riyadi was also present on this occasion.

HUAWEI Eyewear II. (Huawei)

“This product ecosystem enables consumers to always remain productive in this situation. Huawei always strives to provide the best products and services to its consumers by prioritizing those products as a helping hand to its users. We are very excited to introduce you to our latest collection, ”concluded Khing Seng.

Gentle Monster – HUAWEI Eyewear II costs 6,299,000 IDR and is available from October 30th to November 30th, 2020 in the official Huawei stores Urban Republic and your favorite e-commerce stores like Shopee, Lazada, Blibli, JD.ID, Tokopedia and be ordered Eraspace. By purchasing Gentle Monster – HUAWEI Eyewear II, consumers receive benefits such as the VIP service (one-to-one online service) and a voucher worth IDR 500,000.