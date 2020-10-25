Lots of complaints, the 5G network on iPhone 12 drains the battery quickly

iPhone 12 Mini. (Apple via The Verge)

Hitekno.com – Upon its release some time ago, the iPhone 12 series immediately became the prima donna in the global gadget market. Unfortunately, due to its popularity, there have been many complaints about the active 5G network, which actually wastes the iPhone 12’s battery quickly.

Complaints about the iPhone 12 battery that is quickly becoming wasteful due to the 5G network come from various reviews of foreign media after this device was officially launched.

As already known, the iPhone 12 is the first device from Apple that is equipped with the current 5G network. Unfortunately, the presence of this technology creates new problems for iPhone 12 users.

When Tomsguide.com was launched, the tests performed found that the battery performance of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro using the 4G and 5G networks actually showed different results.

In the test results, the iPhone 12 battery can last 10 hours and 23 minutes on a 4G network. When using the 5G network, battery life is actually reduced by 20 percent and can only last 8 hours and 25 minutes.

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12. (Apple)

On the iPhone 12, we tested surfing the Internet with a brightness of 120 nits and opened a new website every 30 seconds until the battery reached 0 percent.

Not much different, when using the 4G network on the iPhone 12 Pro, that device lasted 11 hours and 24 minutes. On a 5G network, this can take 9 hours and 6 minutes.

After performing this experiment, the results were not surprising enough. The reason for this is that devices using the 5G network require a much larger battery capacity to make them more wasteful.

As a handling, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users can set up a 5G or 4G network to anticipate complaints about a fast, wasteful battery. To do this, go to Settings by choosing between 5G On, 5G Auto or LTE.