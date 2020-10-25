MediaTek, Multimedia Solution, Launches Edge AI i350 Platform

MediaTek logo. (MediaTek)

Hitekno.com – MediaTek today announced the i350, an integrated Edge AI platform that comes with a dedicated APU (AI processor) and digital signal processor (DSP) for AIoT products that provide edge image and sound processing require. The i350 offers powerful Edge AI processing for applications with features such as face, object, gesture and gesture recognition, license plate recognition (LPR), voice activation and recognition, sound isolation, and biotechnological measurements and biometrics.

“With the popularity of AIoT video and audio applications growing, companies are looking for highly integrated solutions like the i350 that can reduce development time and support multiple multimedia and connectivity solutions,” said Henry Yeh, general meeting of AIoT’s MediaTek business unit. “The i350 platform provides advanced AI Edge processing with extremely low power consumption for a wide variety of future smart home, commercial and industrial applications.”

The i350 Edge AI platform is based on a low-power 14nm process and has an APU and DSP for powerful and low-power Edge AI processing. With support for high-resolution displays with touch interfaces and extensive applications, the i350 is an ideal platform for smart devices, smart access, vending machines, kiosk and sales systems in retail and commercial, and for a wide variety of industrial and medical environments.

The MediaTek i350 integrates a 2 GHz quad core Arm Cortex 53 CPU and the powerful Arm Mali G52 GPU. The i350 supports high-resolution cameras of up to 13 MP as well as fast video encoding with HEVC at Full HD @ 60fps for next-generation applications that require detailed and reliable image and video recording functions. In addition, the platform’s support for popular APIs such as OpenGL ES, OpenCL and Vulkan makes it easier for companies to develop innovative applications for devices with the i350.

Illustration of the MediaTek logo. (BGR)

The i350 supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, GNSS and FM radio for a variety of connectivity options. The platform also supports a variety of memory and flash options to help OEMs reduce material costs and meet performance requirements.

The i350 chipset is intended to enable AIoT ecosystem partners to develop innovative applications that use the platform’s AI functions.