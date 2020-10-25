Most Popular: Samsung boss dies and the wildest gamer in MPL Indonesia

Samsung logo. (Samsung Newsroom)

Hitekno.com – The head of the Samsung Group, Lee Kun Hee, passed away today, Sunday (25.10.2020) at the age of 78. The person who ruled one of the largest corporations in the world has died, according to one of South Korea’s leading news outlets, Yonhap.

The history and history of Samsung itself is well known in its home country of South Korea known as the “Republic of Samsung”.

Lee Kun Hee himself is the son of Samsung founder Lee Byung Chul, who came to power in the late 1980s when South Korea changed democratic leadership.

In addition, the sixth season of MPL Indonesia ended last week. However, we can still find out the stats of the players during the most prestigious esports game in Mobile Legends.

The stats for the hottest players from MPL Indonesia are grouped based on the adoption of Kill, DPM, Assist and Kill Participation Rate.

Interestingly, two of the four players in season six of MPL Indonesia are rising stars.

1. This store badge makes internet users amused about what is written differently from what is being sold

A shop that sells musical instruments but sells plastic household items to make salfok. (Facebook / People +62)

Store banners or plaques are generally made to identify and show what is being sold. Because it makes it as attractive as possible to invite buyers.

But unlike that one anti-mainstream store badge, its appearance is actually so amusing to internet users that it goes viral on social media.

The +62 people’s Facebook fan page account shares posts with various plastic household items.

2. Samsung boss Lee Kun Hee passed away at the age of 78

3. Kill most of the templates, these are the 4 wildest players in MPL Indonesia

