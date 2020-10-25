Mothers pick up children’s toys, internet users: Fortunately, you’re slim

The action of mothers riding children’s toys amuses internet users. (TikTok / @yolloyaaaah)

Hitekno.com – Not only seniors but young women have unexpected behavior too. This young mother takes part in children’s rides and turns internet users into Salfok.

The mothers took part in the rides wearing masks because they admitted that the child did not want to wear them.

“People are very ignorant … wkwkwk,” @yolloyaaaah wrote in the headline.

The uploaded Tiktok video post successfully went viral after receiving more than 6 million views and 407,000 likes.

There are internet users who warned that the toy could break, but most of the others felt amused by these absurd mothers.

The @ yolloyaaaah account tells us that they already stole the card but the kid didn’t want to play.

“If you play before Tr * n * t * d * o M * n *. If you’ve already swiped the card, it turns out your child doesn’t want to go on with it. Mothers don’t really want to lose, so many people can see it … haha ​​”wrote @ yolloyaaaah

The game rides offer the feeling of sitting with a picture of the sun behind them. The sun rotates counter-clockwise when activated.

In a separate video, this woman explains that the child is so often. He was forced to attend the toy tasting after the child became bored immediately after starting the game.

There are internet users who think that a woman’s body is slim enough for the game to spin. Since this game is specially designed for children, the actions of these mothers are quite dangerous when imitated by other adults.

Viral video posts about mothers who don’t want to lose receive various comments from internet users.

“The sun’s smile doesn’t seem sincere,” joked @meychii.

“But that’s for the kids, if the chair is broken, they’ll be asked to pay for it, it’ll even increase the loss. Luckily you’re slim, huh … wkwkwk,” commented @ltdln.

“I want to be honest again (laugh emoticon),” @dellajocelyn wrote.

“Fortunately, people now have to wear a mask so people aren’t ashamed … hahaha,” @windaprilliani replied.

“Favorite toys first, so I wanted to go back up,” recalled @ na.feli0122.

