Samsung boss Lee Kun Hee dies at the age of 78

Samsung campus building. (Samsung)

Hitekno.com – The head of the Samsung Group, Lee Kun Hee, passed away today, Sunday (25.10.2020) at the age of 78. The person who ruled one of the largest corporations in the world has died, according to one of South Korea’s leading news outlets, Yonhap.

The history and history of Samsung itself is well known in its home country of South Korea known as the “Republic of Samsung”.

Lee Kun Hee himself is the son of Samsung founder Lee Byung Chul, who came to power in the late 1980s when South Korea changed democratic leadership.

Samsung pioneered a number of areas in electronics, including semiconductors, memory chips, displays, and other components that are now the raw material for digital devices.

Samsung logo. (Samsung Newsroom)

It was at this time that Samsung CEO Lee Kun Hee managed to overcome the challenging economic problems of the 1990s, including the 1998 Asian financial crisis that nearly brought the South Korean economy to a standstill.

Lee Kun Hee is best known for creating the Galaxy line of smartphones from the conglomerate that made the Samsung brand a global consumer brand.

Reporting from the TechCrunch site, Samsung Electronics is one of the Samsung company’s spider webs that make this company the most valuable in the world.

It has been reported that Lee Kun Hee had had heart disease since 2014 before his death. Rumors about his condition at the time had been spreading for six years.

Samsung CEO Lee Kun Hee, who has been dubbed the richest person in South Korea, left a fortune of around $ 20 billion, or around Rs 294 trillion, and left behind his wife and four children, according to a Bloomberg report.