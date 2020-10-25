Selling cell phones for forgetting passwords, Internet users: beware of hot goods

Selling mobile phones for the sake of change. (Twitter / @ txtdarionlshop)

Hitekno.com – online buying and selling sites or e-commerce selling various types of goods from new to used. The reasons for the seller also vary, such as this one internet user who sold his cell phone because he forgot the password pattern.

In this @ txtdarionlshop account, the upload shows a screenshot of an HP Oppo Find X selling for IDR 4,000,000.

The reason this cell phone seller immediately caught the attention was because the item was being sold for trivial reasons.

Not because it is corrupt, the reason for this Oppo HP seller is because they forgot the password pattern to open the cellphone.

Selling mobile phones for the sake of change. (Twitter / @ txtdarionlshop)

Typically, the cell phone owner manages their cell phone security system in a variety of ways, from passwords to patterns to fingerprints.

This reason then caught the attention of internet users, as many internet users suspect that the mobile phone sold was a stolen or a non-returned mobile phone.

This upload then drove internet users to post various comments on Twitter.

“Ohh, what is this thief selling?” Asked one internet user on Twitter.

“If you really forget the pattern, just reset it,” suggested another internet user on Twitter.

“The strangest thing in human life is selling cell phones but forgetting the pattern / password 🙂 Fix sure it’s a green leprechaun,” commented one Internet user.

“The results are helpful. It looks like there is facial recognition. Why not?” Wrote one Internet user on Twitter.

“Bad cell phone is expensive, 4 million because I forgot the pattern,” commented another Internet user on Twitter.

“Watch out for hot things,” another comment.

The cell phone upload, which was sold for forgetting that password, then went viral on Twitter and garnered more than two thousand likes.