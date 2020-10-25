The action of 3 girls in free fall into the rice fields makes Salfok, Netizens: Even Meeting

Three girls fall freely into the rice fields. (instagram / halewwww)

Hitekno.com – The video of three girls riding motorcycles recently crashing into the field on Instagram and internet users successfully getting it wrong, their actions immediately received various comments from internet users.

The unfortunate incident that the three motorcyclists had just experienced went viral on Saturday (October 24th, 2020) on Instagram and then uploaded the @halewwww account.

In the uploaded video, it appears that several residents were excited after three girls riding motorcycles fell in the road’s rice field.

When the three girls were found by local residents, they did not move at all and were still being hit by a motorcycle. Allegedly, these three girls were so embarrassed that they didn’t get up quickly.

When the three girls were finally rescued by the local youth, they only covered their faces while they continued to talk in the middle of the mud-filled rice field.

Three girls fall freely into the rice fields. (instagram / halewwww)

“Indeed, a meeting” wrote the headline in this @halewwww upload.

If you go viral on Instagram, uploads about three girls who freely fell into this box, you will get various comments from internet users.

“It’s dirty, you can clean it, this shame is unforgettable,” replied the internet user with the @ilhaam_ahmad account.

“Lol, how embarrassed I got here,” commented the Instagram account owner @azaraputrie_.

“Even snorkeling on a motorcycle,” said internet users with the account @ naanaaaa22.

“In fact, I want to be a mermaid, not pacing up and down, I’m surprised,” wrote the Instagram account @putrindaoa.

To make a mistake, the upload of the three girls who fell on the fields went viral on Instagram, garnering more than 62,000 likes and hundreds of responses from internet users.