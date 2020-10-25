The teacher’s permission not to take online courses is conspicuous

Student chat. (Twitter / @ txtdaripelajar)

Hitekno.com – Online courses via Zoom are now used as a solution for campuses and schools to deliver teaching and learning materials.

As with teaching and learning in general, they must be absent even when they are not face to face.

If there is an urgent need, students must also seek permission through WhatsApp.

As with the WhatsApp chat, one of the students who was in the middle of a permission not to participate in Zoom received a suspicious response.

Student chat. (Twitter / @ txtdaripelajar)

One of these students wrote down permission when unable to zoom because something was urgent.

But unexpectedly, Teacher’s answer was very noticeable, “Well, I don’t care”. As if he didn’t care the reason, the teacher’s response is angry.

This WhatsApp chat upload then goes viral on Twitter and receives various comments from internet users.

” Try reporting a little more details. How do you urge people to go to a place where it is not possible to become a member, for example on family matters? “Suggested an internet user on Twitter.

“ Is that a teacher? The answer is like not going to school, ”wrote another internet user.

“Miss ordinary school !!” commented the internet users on Twitter.

“I don’t think it is appropriate for a teacher to talk like that,” wrote another internet user.

“The teacher is emotional again,” wrote an internet user comment on Twitter.

The WhatsApp chat upload from students and teachers then went viral on Twitter and garnered more than 11,000 likes.