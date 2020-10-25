The writing on the truck arouses curiosity, Internet users guess the hidden meaning

Writing on the truck. (instagram / newdramaojol.id)

Hitekno.com – The words on trucks are a common sight. I don’t know what happens to truck owners who put different fonts on their vehicles, but sometimes these fonts steal the attention of road users.

One of the fonts on the truck that caught the attention and made internet users curious appeared in a viral upload on Instagram after uploading the @ newdramaojol.id account on Saturday (October 24, 2020).

“What does that mean?” Wrote the caption in this @ newdramaojol.id upload.

In this portrait uploaded from @ newdramaojol.id, a black truck appears to be crossing the street. The writing on that truck then stole attention, so internet users competed to guess the meaning of the writing.

“26kan me, in 77mu, boenda silvia” wrote the writing on the truck.

"26kan me, in 77mu, boenda silvia" wrote the writing on the truck.

After going viral on Instagram, several internet users left various comments in the response column for this upload. Internet users are apparently trying to uncover the hidden meaning of the writing on this truck.

According to one internet user, the numbers in this article are the diatonic scales of the fundamental tones do, re, mi, fa, sol, la, si, do. With this scale, the hidden meaning of the writing on the truck can be understood.

“Let me go by your side, use do re mi,” replied the internet user with the @_ethongz account.

“The driver is Ms. Elfa Secioria or Addie MS,” commented the owner of the Instagram account @ aryasb2001.

“Let me go by your side, I’ll think for a long time,” said the internet user who owns the Instagram account @wittantra, and finally found the meaning of the writing on the truck.

Viral on Instagram, uploads of texts to trucks that make you curious because they have hidden meanings, and then get thousands of likes and hundreds of responses from internet users.