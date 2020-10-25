These are the 4 wildest players in MPL Indonesia

Logo MPL Indonesia Season 6. (YouTube / MPL Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – MPL Indonesia Season 6 ended last week. However, we can still find out the stats of the players during the most prestigious esports game in Mobile Legends.

The stats for the hottest players from MPL Indonesia are grouped based on the adoption of Kill, DPM, Assist and Kill Participation Rate.

Interestingly, two of the four players in season six of MPL Indonesia are rising stars.

Albert, who participated in the delivery of RRQ in the Grand Final, took first place. In the meantime, ONIC Sanz, who performed brilliantly, has also been included in the highest DPM category.

The dark horse Alter Ego contributed two of its players to the MPL roster. Alter Ego’s performance deserves thumbs up after nearly beating RRQ Hoshi in the Grand Final.

The four hottest players in season 6 of MPL Indonesia (Instagram / mpl.id.official)

The following are the four hottest players in season six of MPL Indonesia, as quoted by the official website:

1. RRQ Albert

RRQ Albertt becomes MVP at the Grand Final of the 6th season of MPL Indonesia. (Instagram / @teamrrq)

This alien baby showed an exceptional performance that made him MVP in the Grand Final.

Not only did he get the highest KDA average, but Albert was an aggressive gamer, considering that AVG DPM and its kill participation rate came in third.

This made Albert play a key role in accompanying the king to the third MPL Indonesia title.

2. ONIC Sanz

Tips on using Lancelot ala ONIC Sanz. (youtube / ONIC Esports)

Although he didn’t make it to the final, ONIC Sanz’s performance deserves thumbs up. He receives the largest AVG DMG per minute, namely 3973 points.

The winner of Nimo TV’s Rising Star title also has the third largest KPG and fourth highest GPM.

3. AE Celiboy

Celiboy alter ego. (instagram / celiboyy)

Celiboy reached number three after becoming the most killed player in season six of MPL Indonesia.

The Miracle Boy’s outstanding performance as a hero core user managed to bring Alter Ego to the Grand Final.

In addition to the 283 kills, Celiboy also collected the second largest average DPM.

4. AE Leomurphy

AE Leomurphyria. (Instagram / Leomurphyie)

Leomurphy’s game, which became an impressive fortress, was also highly valued.

He has managed to become the player with the highest assists, up to 409 times.

This pilot hero tank from Alter Ego managed to make RRQ Hoshi very difficult at the Grand Final of the MPL Indonesia Season 6.

That was the hottest player based on statistics from season six of MPL Indonesia. Do you have your favorite list?