This feature on WhatsApp is paid for, here are the details

WhatsApp illustration. (pixabay / Eastlandtunes)

Hitekno.com – WhatsApp is a very popular messaging application because it is easy to use and of course “free”. A new service on WhatsApp is no longer completely free and requires payment by customers.

On Thursday (10/22/2020) Facebook Inc announced that the WhatsApp messaging application will offer in-app purchases and hosting services.

You will increase application revenue while building the company’s e-commerce infrastructure. Facebook seems to be optimizing WhatsApp to support its income.

For your information, Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 at a cost of $ 19 billion, or Rs 279 trillion, but it is considered slow to make a profit.

With the new services mentioned above, companies can integrate their product sales business into WhatsApp via Facebook Shops, an online shop launched in May 2020.

WhatsApp illustration. (Pixabay / Arivera)

The company quoted from Gizchina, which comes from a report by Reuters, will offer an integrated shopping experience for the entire Facebook application.

Matt Idema, WhatsApp’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), said in an interview that a new purchasing tool will be launched this year. The news hosting service will be officially available sometime next year.

Paid services are aimed at WhatsApp Business users. Businesses will also be stepping into the cloud computing space where customer service can store their messages on Facebook servers.

Idema said that WhatsApp will offer a free hosting service to attract new paying customers to their service and charge 0.5 to 9 cents per message sent.

The app has a relatively small customer base of tens of thousands of businesses while tens of thousands use less free small business tools.

WhatsApp illustration. (Pixabay / Antonbe)

Overall, Idema claims that more than 175 million people interact with companies (WhatsApp Business) on their platform every day.

“WhatsApp revenue is generally still low compared to Facebook, but we think the opportunity is pretty good,” said Matt Idema.

Idema added that business-related chats using the new hosting service will show notifications that those conversations are stored elsewhere and not protected by end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp.

Regarding the WhatsApp service, Facebook will not use any message data hosted on its servers for any other business purpose, claims Idema.