With the goal of the iPhone 12, the Chinese are storming Apple stores in Beijing

Apple store. (Pixabay / 3005398)

Hitekno.com – On Friday (10/23/2020) when the latest iPhone 12 series went on sale around the world, many people in China were ready to attack Apple stores.

Even at lunch, the line snakes in front of Apple’s flagship store in Beijing, which is located in the upscale Sanlitun mall.

This is evidence of the continued strength Apple has in attracting Chinese consumers, even as tensions with the US mount.

A man standing outside a store with an Apple case bought several iPhone 12s and resold them for a fortune. He said the shop had been busy since 8 a.m.

“Most of them [menunggu di pagi hari] are people who have a reservation for a new phone. It is very popular and people have to pay an additional 1,000 yuan to get a call from me, ”said the buyer, who refused to give his name.

Apple store. (Pixabay / Ajouretravel)

Compared to last year’s iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 12 series is in strong demand in China. According to a recent report by analyst Kuo Ming-Chi of TF Securities International, known for his Apple analysis, the country accounts for an estimated 35 to 45 percent of global demand for the iPhone 12 Pro.

“On the first weekend of sales, there were between 7 and 9 million pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro worldwide,” said Kuo.

The new iPhone has also proven to be a hot commodity on Chinese e-commerce websites. The inventory available on JD.com was sold out 30 seconds after pre-orders began on October 16.

Many people in Beijing are still forced to cope with the cold autumn air and visit Apple stores in person.

A buyer with the surname Wang, a man in his early 30s who works in the information technology industry, already has two iPhone 12s in his pocket during the day – one blue and one white. Calls were sent to his door in the morning, but Wang said he still had not decided which one to keep.

“I didn’t want to be fooled by the pretty looks on the official website, so I made sure which color is better,” said Wang, who is currently using the three-year-old iPhone X.

Wang ordered the phone from Apple when it went on sale last week. He said he worked near an Apple store and came to return one of the iPhone 12s.

“Android phones are often too big. The iPhone 12 pays homage to the classic iPhone 5 and is much lighter and thinner. The user experience is also much better than on an Android phone, “he said.

iPhone 12. [Apple]

Sales of the iPhone 12 can be helped by the fact that it will be the first iPhone to support 5G after Apple skipped the feature last year.

IPhone 12 and 12 Pro sales are estimated at 1.7 to 2 million units worldwide in the first 24 hours of pre-order. (Voice.com/Dythia Novianty)