XL Axiata improves the quality of fish and shrimp growing and develops IoT solutions

XL Axiata IoT solution. (XL Axiata)

Hitekno.com – PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) continues to develop Internet of Thing (IoT) -based solutions that support business players from different segments. XL Axiata is developing a precision farming solution called “XL Smart Aquaculture” for pond farmers. This solution aims to improve the quality of the fish and shrimp culture. This solution has been implemented by a number of grouper and shrimp pond farmers in East Java and has been shown to increase productivity by an average of 20%.

Feby Sallyanto, XL Axiata’s Chief Enterprise & SME Officer, said: “Indonesia is the largest archipelago with the second longest coastline in the world, so its marine culture potential is enormous. Indonesia is currently only in fourth place after Vietnam as the largest shrimp producing country in the world. . The biggest challenge for most Indonesian farmers in increasing domestic crop production is conventional farming methods that haven’t received a lot of technological touch, and the lack of historical data, as well as insufficient planning, changing weather, malnutrition / excess that cause the quality of the pond water to fluctuate, so that crop failures can occur at any time. XL Smart Aquaculture enables cultivation methods with precise data-based technology. “

The XL Smart Aquaculture solution automatically retrieves and processes water quality data by combining IoT and machine learning so farmers can instantly see the condition of the ponds they manage.

The important variable that is monitored in the XL Smart Aquaculture is the water condition in the ponds. When they know the data about the condition of the ponds, they can do several things, such as: B. Prevent diseases, avoid overfeeding and optimize the pond capacity.

XL Axiata IoT solution. (XL Axiata)

Another advantage of this solution is the easy reading of the pond conditions. Using the XL Smart Aquaculture is quite simple. Farmers just have to immerse the water quality sensor and the data will automatically be displayed on the smartphone or tablet screen. Farmers can also separate the data for each pond, so that only 1 device unit is required for the 5,000 m2 pond area. In addition, the system in this solution can make it easier for users to enter pond data, both in terms of water quality and forage data, harvest data or disease data.

“Cultivation methods with accurate data can prevent and overcome problems in the aquatic environment. Proper treatment of cultural assets can increase cultivation productivity with quality yields that meet market demand. The IoT-based XL Smart Aquaculture solution can not only improve the quality and production of plants , but also reduce the risk of crop failure, ”Feby continues.

In order to be able to answer one of the challenges of pond farmers where some of the pond locations are in an area that is not covered by a stable cellular signal, this solution was developed in order to be able to continue to work optimally when there is no cellular signal. In addition, this solution can add more functionality or tools as needed, including alarms, automatic feeding tools, water wheel controls, cameras, and machine learning to predict weather and disease.

Currently, XL Smart Aquaculture has been implemented by aquaculture farmers in Pacitan and Situbondo. One of the grouper fish farmers in Situbondo said that XL Axiata’s IoT solution was easy to implement. In addition, XL Axiata offers advisory services, in particular advice, training in the use of tools and customer service. According to him, no matter how sophisticated a tool is, if farmers can’t use it, it will be useless. In addition, most Indonesian farmers are now quite old and need time to adapt to new technologies.

XL Axiata reaffirms its commitment to always support national development through the telematics sector, including by promoting the use of innovative services, including the Internet of Things (IoT), to drive business, including MSMEs, forward. For the 24th time, XL Axiata, as a telecommunications and data operator in Indonesia, is aware of the urgency of the telematics field, in which it operates as one of the most important pillars to accelerate national development. Therefore, XL Axiata management will continue to align business interests with support for the government’s development vision.

To make it easier for business actors, including MSMEs, IoT solutions can be used to increase productivity. XL Axiata has an IoT-based solution development lab called “X-Camp”. At this point, the needs of clients as users are integrated into an IoT-based device that can operate as expected. Every IoT device is based on the “flexIoT” platform from XL Axiata. This platform is a unified full-stack platform that can be easily integrated into other systems and offers integrity in services.