10 of the Best Selling Phones in the World in 2020, Which One Is Your Own?

iPhone 11. (Apple)

Hitekno.com – Modern times make you inseparable from your cell phone. Every year, several HP vendors struggle to get their best line of equipment. The latest list showed that there are 10 best selling phones in 2020. Does your cell phone exist?

When we talk about the famous HP brands in the world, of course there are Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Huawei, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo and many others.

At the beginning of the final quarter of 2020, analytics firm Omdia revealed the 10 best-selling cellphones in the world in 2020. Citing Gadgets Below is a full list.

1. iPhone 11

Apple’s first device is still the iPhone 11. Sales of this device even reached 37.7 million units in 2020.

2. Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 Haze Crush Silver. (Samsung Indonesia)

Following the Apple family, Samsung managed to sell the Samsung Galaxy A51 with total sales of 11.4 million in just 6 months of sales in 2020.

3. Redmi Note 8

In addition, there is the Redmi Note 8, which was sold 11 million times in 2020. With this number, this device from the Xiaomi family takes third place.

4. Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro is the fourth best mobile phone in 2020. The gaming features of this device make it a new idol for HP users this year.

5. iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE 2020. (Apple)

The iPhone SE, launched in April 2020, already ranks fifth as the best-selling mobile phone in 2020 with total sales of 8.7 million euros.

6. iPhone XR

After the previous series, the iPhone XR ranks sixth as the best-selling mobile phone in 2020. With a price tag of 10 million rupees, this device is enough to grab the attention of its users.

7. iPhone 11 Pro max

In seventh place is the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which sold 7.7 units in just six months. Even if the price is quite expensive, Apple devices still seem to be a user idol.

8. Redmi 8A

Redmi 8A. (Xiaomi Indonesia)

The dominance of cell phones from China cannot currently be denied. Of course, Redmi 8A ranks 8th with total sales of 7.3 million units.

9. Redmi 8

After the Redmi 8A series, Redmi 8 ranks 9th with 6.8 units sold after its launch in 2019.

10.iPhone 11 Pro

To top that list, the iPhone 11 Pro has reportedly sold 6.7 units worldwide. With this success, this Apple flagship takes 10th place.

Although it has been hit by various HP brands from China, it seems that the Apple family’s popularity still cannot be matched by the brand line from China. Which of the Top 10 Best Selling Phones in the World are you using?