4 Latest News: 5G iPhone 12 Wastes Battery, Leaking New AMD Radeon

iPhone 12. (Apple)

Hitekno.com – 5G network support is one of the attractions of the 5G iPhone. Unfortunately, this technology is what makes this new Apple product’s battery so wasteful.

The problem of wasting iPhone 12 battery due to 5G network was exposed in several overseas media reports that tried it first.

In addition, there are also leaks from the benchmark results of the new AMD Radeon graphics card. Interestingly, as in this leak, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT can keep up with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080.

It seems that some of the stats produced by the AMD graphics card outperform the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, which formed a scene when it was introduced some time ago.

The news about the wasted iPhone 12 battery due to 5G network and the leakage of the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT benchmark results beating the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is in the latest news that is busy.

For more information, see the following four breaking news that HiTekno.com is dealing with today, Monday (10/26/2020).

1. Lots of complaints, the 5G network on iPhone 12 is causing the battery to drain quickly

iPhone 12 Mini. (Apple via The Verge)

After its release some time ago, the iPhone 12 series immediately became the prima donna in the global gadget market. Unfortunately, due to its popularity, there have been many complaints about the active 5G network, which actually wastes the iPhone 12’s battery quickly.

Complaints about the iPhone 12 battery that is quickly becoming wasteful due to the 5G network come from various reviews of foreign media after this device was officially launched.

Continue reading…

2. AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT benchmark leaks beat Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

AMD Radeon 600 series. (AMD)

When it was launched, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 immediately made a scene due to the performance offered. As a competitor, AMD is known not to be silent about the preparation of a new graphics card.

AMD has prepared a new graphics card with the code “Big Navi” to be released this year. One of those lines is the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, which is said to be high performing.

Continue reading…

3. Chinese residents attack Apple stores in Beijing with the target of the iPhone 12

Apple store. (Pixabay / 3005398)

When the new iPhone 12 series went on sale around the world, many people in China were ready to storm Apple stores. Even at lunch, the line snakes in front of Apple’s flagship store in Beijing, which is located in the upscale Sanlitun mall.

This is evidence of the continued strength Apple has in attracting Chinese consumers, even as tensions with the US mount.

Continue reading…

4. Dangerous, you need to delete these popular application lines!

Play Store illustration. (Shutterstock)

Android users are getting notifications from cybersecurity companies of a recently discovered threat lurking behind the Play Store.

They urge anyone who may have been a victim of the “adware wave” of the past few months to get rid of this lingering scourge immediately.

Continue reading…

These are the four latest pieces of news busy from the wasteful iPhone 12 battery due to the 5G network and the leak of the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT benchmark results surpassing the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080.