Apple warns that MagSafe can leave marks on iPhone cases

Hitekno.com – Apple released its latest line of iPhone without a charging adapter. However, the choice is yours and using Apple’s latest MagSafe charging system.

Before you buy MagSafe, you should be aware that Apple has warned users when the new charger leaves its mark on the iPhone’s leather case.

This warning is in a support document that mentions a potential problem.

Reporting from the Ubergizmo page, Apple noted the problem in the fine print at the bottom of its website.

“If you keep your iPhone in a leather case while it is charging with the MagSafe Charger, the case may show circular traces of contacts,” he wrote.

It’s possible that Apple designed the magnets to actually pull the iPhone into the case while applying a lot more pressure than if the user were to use it with a regular non-magnetic wireless charging pad.

It seems doubtful that the MagSafe was not reviewed by Apple during the design phase, especially since the case was meant to be designed with the MagSafe in mind.

Even so, Apple only warns users who use a leather case.

HP cases are of different types such as plastic or silicone. Not sure if these enclosures guarantee similar problems.

Now, enclosure makers have started designing enclosures for use with MagSafe. Hence, if the user is not wearing too much leather, it may be worth a try, aside from avoiding the issues that come with MagSafe.