Because of this, the U.S. government is calling for the TikTok banning to take effect immediately

TikTok illustration. (Pixabay / Concarampelas)

The administration of US President Donald Trump has insisted in new court records that TikTok be banned for national security reasons before plans to make the video app unavailable on November 12th.

The filing comes as a court is weighing the legality of a government offer to make the Chinese-owned app unavailable in the US of 100 million users.

“The President must not be prevented from orchestrating a national security threat just because a foreign enemy is concealing his activities within the media company,” said the file on Friday (October 24, 2020) in a federal court in Washington. 10/2020).

The Trump administration is trying to convince the judge on the case that he can move forward with restrictions on the video sharing app, which it claims has ties to the Chinese government through its parent company ByteDance.

TikTok illustration. (Unsplash / helloimnik)

In September, a temporary order prevented the government from removing TikTok from its mobile app download platform.

The Trump Administrative Ordinance seeks to ban new downloads of the app, but still allows TikTok to be used until November 12, when all use is blocked.

The then-judge denied TikTok’s motion to suspend the November 12 ban, but the court has yet to examine the merits of legal arguments about whether social platforms should be available to Americans.

TikTok has repeatedly defended itself against allegations of data transmission to the Chinese government. The company states that its servers that store user information are located in the United States and Singapore.

The company also said the ban is unnecessary as negotiations are underway to restructure TikTok’s ownership to resolve the national security issues raised by the government.

