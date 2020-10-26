Bigetron Red Aliens represents Indonesia and wins the second season of the PMPL SEA Finals

Hitekno.com – Bigetron Red Aliens has proven to be one of the strongest PUBG Mobile teams in Indonesia and has achieved great success by winning the second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) in Southeast Asia.

Together with Aerowolf Limax and Aura Esports, Bigetron Red Aliens showed an impressive performance when they faced other opponents from countries in Southeast Asia.

Previously, the last round of the second season of the PMPL SEA Finals lasted from Friday, October 23, 2020 to Sunday, October 25, 2020. Aerowolf Limax showed a good game, who managed to control the top of the rankings on the first and second days .

Bigetron Red Aliens, known as one of the toughest PUBG Mobile teams in the world, actually had to beat other teams from Thailand and Malaysia.

Fortunately, Aura Esports beat Team Secret Jin in the last game. Slowly, Bigetron Red Aliens climbed to the top of the rankings to compete with Aerowolf Limax.

Bigetron Red Alien. (instagram / bagas_zuxxy)

Bigetron Red Aliens lasted 5 rounds and then won the second round on the Miramar card, the fourth round on the Sanhok card, and the fifth round on the Vikendi card.

That win drove Bigetron Red Aliens to bring home the PMPL SEA Finals Season 2 trophy. This trophy is even more significant when you consider that Zuxxy, Luxxy, Microboy, Ryzen and Alice have never won this trophy before.

To make Indonesia proud, Aerowolf Limax takes second place in the ranking of the PMPL SEA Finals Season 2. With this success, Aerowolf Limax will later take part in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 with Bigetron Red Aliens.

Bigetron Red Aliens has successfully won the PMPL SEA Finals Season 2 and has strengthened its name as the largest PUBG Mobile team in Southeast Asia and even worldwide.