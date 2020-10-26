Boost transactions in Yogyakarta’s traditional markets. GoShop gives cashback

Hitekno.com – The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on changing new habits in society, including adapting the habit of selling, shopping and ordering groceries online and conducting daily cashless transactions to meet various payment obligations online. All of these new habits are carried out to reduce mobility outside the home and minimize direct contact to avoid transmitting the virus.

Gojek has always been a leader in helping people stay productive during the adaptation phase of new habits by prioritizing health, hygiene and safety protocols. One expression of this is a partnership with the Yogyakarta City Government through the Yogyakarta City Trade and Industry Bureau to support the income of thousands of traders in Yogyakarta City’s traditional markets.

In order to maintain the sustainable income of traders in traditional markets, Gojek and the Yogyakarta City Government are providing cashback worth IDR 10,000 for every transaction made through the GoShop application.

Deputy Mayor of Yogyakarta, Dr. Heroe Poerwadi urges the people of Yogyakarta, especially the traders, to use information technology like the Gojek application to conduct transactions amid today’s Covid-19 pandemic. By using GoShop so that yesterday’s income was reduced, the cashback program is helping them with their income, ”said the Deputy Mayor of Yogyakarta.

GoShop offers cashback for transactions in the traditional Yogyakarta market

Ridzky Novasandro, Yogyakarta Gojek District Manager, said: “As a super app developed by the country’s children, Gojek also supports the efforts of the Yogyakarta City Government to become a smart city by making cashless payments in various areas of daily life of people, including shopping for basic necessities. Since April 2020 and during the pandemic, people in Yogyakarta have been able to shop in traditional markets using the GoShop application, “said Ridzky at the opening session for convenient and safe shopping in traditional markets with a Cashback of 10,000 rupees at the Beringharjo Traditional Market.

Since the start in April 2020, transactions with GoShop in cooperation with GoShop and Traditional Markets in Yogyakarta have increased by 80% compared to the first half of 2019.

“We are optimistic that the Rp 10,000 cashback program can help maximize the income of thousands of merchants in dozens of traditional markets in Yogyakarta City,” said Ridzky.

Economic resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic in Yogyakarta City was helped by the existence of Gojek’s digital economic ecosystem. The technological and non-technological solutions of Gojek’s digital platform are helping small, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the city of Gudeg to adapt to survive the COVID-19 pandemic situation and remain optimistic about growing in the future. One of them is simply migrating MSMEs from offline to online or accelerating MSMEs to “go digital”.

GoShop offers cashback for transactions in the traditional Yogyakarta market

This contribution is a continuation of Gojek’s economic contribution. Before the pandemic, Gojek partners from five existing services (GoFood, GoPay, GoSend, GoCar and GoRide) contributed Rs.4.4 trillion to the Yogyakarta City economy in 2019. Using the Regional Gross Income Calculation (PDRB) method, the production value in Gojek’s digital ecosystem was set to drive 5% of Yogyakarta City’s GRDP, or around 7.6 trillion rupees, in 2019.

The “Keeping Clean, Health and Safety” (J3K) initiative strengthens services during pandemic times

Along with this initiative, GoShop is helping the People’s Market to present the J3K protocol in accordance with the government’s appeal by providing a place in the market to wash hands with soap and hand sanitizer.

Gojek has also developed several other initiatives, e.g. For example, delivery without direct physical contact by adding additional instant messaging options to the chat function between consumers and driver partners so that customers and driver partners can keep a physical distance and process cashless payments via GoPay and Paylater with GoFood. , GoMart, GoShop and GoSend.

To continue to ensure the safety of consumers and driver partners during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gojek also offers an innovative feature for information on the temperature status of driver partners, which is routinely checked at 6 safe locations in Yogyakarta to ensure the health and cleanliness of Gojek- To ensure partner vehicles.

Millions of Gojek users can see the health and cleanliness status of driver partner vehicles when they order Gojek services via the GoRide, GoCar, GoSend, GoFood, GoMart and GoShop applications. Gojek is the first on-demand service in Indonesia to introduce this feature to strengthen security in its ecosystem so people can continue to rely on it.