CCTV recorded viral video of HP Thief Action at the mosque during Jamaah prayer

The act of theft during the church prayer. (Instagram / magelang_info)

Hitekno.com – Crime often doesn’t look at time and place. Like this viral CCTV video recording of how cell phone thieves behave in mosques.

To his horror, the perpetrator was determined to steal a smartphone when one of the community was in progress.

Of course, the cell phone thieves recorded on CCTV videos made internet users excited and viral on social media.

The cell phone thief was not an ordinary theft, but took action when the congregation in the mosque offered congregational prayers. In the video, a man appears to be attending the prayers of the congregation.

When he threw himself down, however, the man suddenly grabbed the smartphone of the church in front of him. Allegedly, the thief already had the community cell phone in front of him.

Theft during prayer (Instagram / magelang_info)

The 39-second video footage shows the man wearing the dark shirt in action very quickly.

Suddenly, the video uploaded from the Instagram account @magelang_raya received various comments from internet users about viruses on social media.

The Internet users jointly condemned the actions of the HP thieves recorded on video.

“The father who is the victim continues to pray. Hopefully he can replace the cooler one from Allah SWT, sir, aamiin … leave all sincerity to Allah SWT, not the people,” wrote bambang.restu.ibu.

“Hell on the 4G LTE line,” said an account called Ari Ardi.

The victim or the location of the theft is not yet known in detail.

This is viral video on social media about how the cell phone thief’s ruthless act took place when a church was going on. (Suara.com/M Nurhadi).