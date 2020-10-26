CHECK THE FACTS: Is it true that the list of Pre-Employment Cards for Free Fuel Assistance?

CHECK THE FACTS: Is it true that Shell Pre-Employment Card List (Turnbackhoax.id) may get fuel assistance?

Hitekno.com – A post on social media reports that new applicants for the Pre-Employment Card will receive free fuel allowance of IDR 600,000.

However, this post also claims that registration for the Pre-Employment Card must be done through a dedicated website address in order to receive prizes.

The narrative is spread via WhatsApp network messages. The following is the narrative:

“The tank experience plan

We invite you to experience the best of our world-class fuels at the closest Shell petrol station.

You can qualify for 600,000 rupiah gas cards during this program

Steps to apply for prior employment

– Visit the website below

– Fill out the personal data form

– You will receive a notification by email / mobile phone number

– The support is sent through the bank account

Please share this message with relatives in need

https://hxhb.vip/j/. “

Explanation

The investigation and verification of the facts of the Turnbackhoax.id – Suara.com network on Sunday (25.10.2020) shows that new applicants for the Pre-Employment Card will receive a fuel allowance of IDR 600,000.

PT Shell Indonesia, quoted from Liputan6.com, has denied the claim and confirmed that the claim is a hoax.

PT Shell Indonesia emphasized that there is no fuel card rewards program related to the Prakerja card program.

PT Shell Indonesia urges the public to be careful with the fraudulent nature of registration for the Pre-Employment Card program in order to give Shell fuel cards of a certain face value.

The pre-work card itself provides incentives and training for people who are not or already working but want to improve their skills.

President Joko Widodo’s flagship program has worked with eight official partners, namely Tokopedia, Ruangguru, Bukalapak, Pintaria, Pijar Mahir, Sekolahmu and the Ministry of Labor’s Manpower Information System (Sisnaker).

Conclusion

From the fact-checking explanation above, it can be concluded that the claim that a new pre-employment card applicant will receive IDR 600,000 fuel assistance is a hoax.

Claiming that the list of cards before hiring to get free fuel assistance is in the fictional content category. (Suara.com/ Chyntia Sami Bhayangkara).