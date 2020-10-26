Chrome OS finally offers the “Dark Mode” feature

Google Chrome illustration. (Pixabay / Geralt)

Hitekno.com – After adding the dark mode feature to several Google applications, Chorme OS is finally available.

So far, however, it can only be seen on its experimental Canarian Channel.

Before you start tinkering with Canary, please note that Canary is the “latest” line of Chrome OS from Google and receives feature updates on a daily basis before being extensively tested. Access is only possible on Chromebooks that have been put into dedicated developer mode (not to be confused with the Chrome OS Developer channel).

When starting the Verge page of Android Central on Monday (10/26/2020), Google warned that Canary could be “unstable”.

For now, however, you need to install the Canary Channel in order to enable dark mode on a Chromebook. After you’ve done this, you can open Chrome and enter chrome: // flags / # enable-force-dark and chrome: // flags / # enable-webui-dark-mode in the url bar.

Chrome OS dark mode. [Android Central]

According to Android Central, Dark Mode has some bugs, but that hint seems to apply to the entire UI, not just a darker background.

In the past few months, Google has introduced dark mode versions for Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Fit and its mobile apps.

Both iOS and Android have supported system-level dark mode since last year. (Voice.com/Dyhtia Novianty)