Elegant, Xiaomi complete the Redmi Note 9 collection with Onyx Black Color

Redmi Note 9 Onyx Black. (Xiaomi)

Hitekno.com – Xiaomi, a technology company using smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) to support a lifestyle, is officially selling a new color variant for the Redmi Note 9, namely Onyx Black.

This new color complements the color selection for the Jawaranya 48MP Quad Camera Smartphone and will be available in all sales channels this week.

Exclusive sales for the official Blibli.com store started on October 26th with Mi Store and mi.com. Sales of Xiaomi’s official store to other ecommerce partners will follow on October 27th, and sales for all physical stores will begin on October 31st. You can get the Redmi Note 9 from Rp. 2,249,000.

The color Onyx Black is the latest color choice after the three colors introduced at the launch, Midnight Gray, Forest Green and Polar White, as well as the later introduced color Sunset Red.

Redmi Note 9 Onyx Black. (Xiaomi)

The black color used in the Onyx Black variant creates reflections when highlighted by light, making it look premium.

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by the Helio G85, a 5020 mAh battery with 18 W fast charge and a 6.53-inch FHD + screen with DotDisplay and protected by Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass 5. When it was launched, the Redmi Note 9 within four hours of more than 20,000 units ordered pre-order session opens.

The price for the Onyx Black Redmi Note 9 is IDR 2,399,000 (4 GB + 64 GB) and IDR 2,799,000 for (6 GB + 128 GB).