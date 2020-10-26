Fortnite’s Halloween Edition turns players into killing ghosts

Halloween edition of Fortnite. (Epic Games)

Hitekno.com – In late October, many games released special Halloween editions, including Fortnite. This Epic Games game kicks off its annual Fortnitemares Halloween event this week, and this year players can take on the role of assassins.

In this year’s Fortnitemares vogue, Fortnite Island is filled with spooky touches and fog over the island until houses have Halloween decorations.

Players will even find a witch hut surrounded by a broomstick that can be ridden on. But the real change in Fortnitemares occurs when the player dies and the player becomes a ghost.

The spirit’s mission is to hunt and capture living people.

When the player becomes a ghost, they can consume materials, health items, weapons, and even Marvel-themed super powers that are scattered around the map so that humans cannot use them to fight ghosts.

On The Verge’s side, players who turn into ghosts won’t be given the usual weapons this Halloween edition, but they will rely on sharp claws to tackle opponents at close range.

More importantly, the player also had a power that allowed the player to scan nearby human players. When the scan finds someone, players will see a small red indicator showing where they are on the screen and on the map.

If one of the last people is still alive later, the player must always keep an eye out for the hordes of dangerous spirits.

Previous Fortnitemares added zombies and the chance to defeat giant monsters.

The Fortnitemares Halloween Fortnite special runs through November 3rd, so you can still play with your friends on Halloween evenings.