Gabut, who produces, this netizen shows her mother who makes corn hair

Corn illustration. (Pixabay / Larisa-K)

Hitekno.com – There are many activities that can be done in your spare time or are often referred to as gabut. Not so long ago, an internet user showed the results to his mother pulling up corn hair.

This one internet user attracts internet users’ attention and shows his mother’s work, who is wrinkled.

The owner of the account, shared on August 24 from the TikTok @ rania.slb account, uploaded a video showing five corns still covered with their outer pods.

Interestingly, each of these grains has a different hairstyle. According to the account holder, the hairstyle was done by the mother.

Not any model, the mother seems to have thought enough about each other’s concepts for corn hair as some seem to be made with great intentions.

Plait corn hair. [TikTok]

One of the grains has three braided hairs and a bun and is decorated with ribbons and flowers that make it look even more beautiful.

The corn is placed on a clear jar to stand up and make it look like someone is turning their back and showing off a hairstyle.

The internet user himself was confused by the creations his mother made when she was torn up.

“I swear as if I don’t understand, my mother, for example, if it’s corn, it’s like corn, keep doing it, braiding it. Is that what it is? What does it mean? What?” said the owner of the account @ rania.slb.

Even so, many internet users praised the results of their mother’s confusion, calling her creative and unique.

The upload, which was liked more than 105,600 times and shared by other TikTok accounts more than 1,400 times, has also generated various comments from internet users.

“I swear his mother is creative. Not everyone can do it,” wrote the @jenangkimpul account.

“I used to be like this when I was little. When I couldn’t buy a doll, I made a doll out of corn. I combed the hair of the corn,” @hihihiiza said.

Plait corn hair. [TikTok]

“Unsure I have really good corn hair,” commented @intanfebyy.

“I’m appalled the corn is running,” @itsmoncus tweeted.

This video upload by Corn Barber then went viral on social media. (Suara.com/Lintang Siltya Utami)