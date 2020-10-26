If you play the claw machine with an iPhone, this video gets annoying

Clamping machine. (Twitter / @polytheworld)

Hitekno.com – The claw machine toy that usually contains dolls is one of the hardest machines to play. It takes patience and thoroughness to get the prices available in it.

A video uploaded to Twitter from the @ rakyatjelataTV account shows a man playing a claw machine that contains a doll and an iPhone.

There is an iPhone unit under the dolls in the claw machine, this man is interested in playing with it and is very careful to get it.

This 30 second video went viral after the Man in Blue managed to grab a box of the iPhone device.

Even the iPhone box can reach the hole where the prize is taken, which is rare when playing this claw machine.

But at the end of the video, this man opens the iPhone box and discovers that he even finds the same stuffed dog in the machine.

Uploading this video then irritates and a deluge of comments from internet users.

“We usually consider the content to be empty, then we will report the results,” wrote one Internet user on Twitter.

“If the iPhone is definitely hard to pick up, you know,” wrote another internet user on Twitter.

“I’m looking forward to it, um, that’s it,” commented Internet users on Twitter.

“This PHP engine,” wrote one internet user on Twitter.

“The one who plays expects,” commented another Internet user.

Video uploads to get an iPhone on this claw machine then go viral and get four thousand likes.