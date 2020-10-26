MPL Indonesia becomes the best esports league in the world

Hitekno.com – Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Indonesia Season six has just ended. Even though it was in the middle of a pandemic and online, this did not make MPL Indonesia free of viewers and was afraid to hit it

Power. Yes, there were a number of new achievements made at the highest level of Mobile Legends in the final season of the tournament. For the umpteenth time, MPL Indonesia has succeeded in putting the country’s name on the international esports map.

First, MPL Indonesia managed to break a new record in the grand finale, which brought together two of Indonesia’s strongest teams, RRQ Hoshi and Alter Ego. Through this match, peak concurrent users (PCU) hit a fantastic number, 2,849,970. That number broke the record for the season 5 big final

reached 1,163,007 viewers.

Data from the esports charts show that the development of MPL viewership in Indonesia has increased by up to 145%. In fact, the increase in viewership had already occurred the last week of the regular season when the RRQ Hoshi versus Evos Legends match was played. At this point, the PCU received from MPL reached 1,743,629. In total, there were five games in the sixth season of MPL Indonesia, in which one million PCU were reached.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the implementation of MPL Indonesia Season 6. We are currently working hard to bring the name of Indonesia to the esports industry worldwide. MPL Indonesia is now competing with global esports tournaments recognized by the world”, said Lucas Mao, MPL Indonesia commissioner.

MPL Indonesia

Last September, MPL Indonesia also became the most popular esports tournament in the world and hit other prestigious esports tournaments. At that time the Royal Derby Match between RRQ Hoshi and Onic Esports won 1,092,949 pcu. In addition to the record number of viewers, the grand finale of the sixth season of MPL Indonesia also became a hot topic

in Twitter. Within a few hours, the hashtags #FinalMPL and #VivaRRQ were mentioned thousands of times and became number one on Twitter.

MPL Indonesia is an esports league that has become a forum for young people who want to become professional gamers. Your dream can come true because anyone can become a professional. Yes, this is another achievement from MPL Indonesia that has managed to bring forth young talent who can make a new story in the world of sports.

For example in RRQ Hoshi. There’s a player named Albert who is only 16 years old and has rookie status in the MPL, but managed to become MVP in the grand finale and cashed in tens of millions of rupiah. Albert was discovered in RRQ’s talent search and turned out to be one of the millions of players who turned out to be exceptional talent and proved worthy of competing in the highest tournament in Mobile Legends Indonesia!