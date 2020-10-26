NFC and a 7,000 mAh battery, that’s the price for the Samsung Galaxy M51 in Indonesia

Samsung Galaxy M51. (Samsung Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – Looking for a new cell phone with a jumbo battery? There’s the Samsung Galaxy M51, which comes with a large battery capacity and other interesting features. How much does the Samsung Galaxy M51 cost in Indonesia?

With a huge 7,000 mAh battery, this new Samsung phone is also equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, which is also embedded in NFC. Interesting?

Samsung Electronics Indonesia has officially launched this new HP in Indonesia with pre-order through the official website and e-commerce in the country. This new Samsung phone will have a jumbo battery with a capacity of 7,000 mAh. Plus a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy M51, a product that accompanies the various activities of its users throughout the day, comes in two elegant colors: black and white. How much does the Samsung Galaxy M51 cost in Indonesia?

This new cell phone can be ordered for Rp. 5.499.000, – by pre-order on Samsung.com and Blibli.com from October 10th to 12th, 2020.

During this time, buyers immediately receive free Galaxy Buds + worth Rp. 2,399,000, – free internet quota totaling 108 GB for one year by charging Rp. 35,000, – / month as well as the 3-month JOOX VIP premium service package in Value of Rp. 139,000.

Apart from the fact that it has the largest battery capacity ever in a Samsung smartphone. The Galaxy M51 is also equipped with Wired Powershare to share the power supply with other smartphones. Quad camera 64MP l 12MP l 5MP l 5MP. Super AMOLED Plus 6.7-inch Infinity-O display and Dolby Atmos speaker technology.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is boosted by a Snapdragon 730G processor with 8 nm manufacturing, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity.

The new Samsung Galaxy M51 phone is also equipped with NFC, making it the first Galaxy M series to have it.

“The Samsung Galaxy M51 is an expression of Samsung’s commitment to meeting diverse customer needs for a smartphone that can be relied on not only for performance, as it is equipped with a Snapdragon 730G processor, but also Longevity as it comes with a 7,000 mAh battery and Wired Powershare technology to support various entertainment and productivity activities throughout the day to weekends without worrying about running out of battery With the Galaxy M51 in the hands of its users, they can be #Xtremepower more creative and meet all of their digital needs, “said Irfan Rinaldi, Product Marketing Manager at Samsung Electronics Indonesia.

Enjoy a variety of experiences all weekend long with a battery with a capacity of 7,000 mAh

With the # XTremePower battery, you can do a variety of exciting activities Friday through Sunday, including: B. Follow your favorite series marathon for 34 hours without interruption or listen to music for up to 182 hours.

If you want to be happy with your crush, you can because the Galaxy M51 is also suitable for you to call your crush for up to 64 hours without having to look for a plug that is also suitable for Bucin.

This new mobile phone is also equipped with a 32 megapixel front camera that makes you more beautiful and beautiful during video calls and an ergonomic handle design that makes the Samsung Galaxy M51 feel at home all day.

In addition, the single take feature doesn’t miss the completion of the Galaxy M51 so you can capture your favorite moments with friends / family at home.

Channel your creativity with 64MP Quad Camera technology

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is equipped with a quad camera technology, which consists of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera, which are versatile is to capture your precious moments.

The Samsung Galaxy M51’s rear camera, equipped with a 5MP 1/5 ”1.12um F2.4 Live Focus macro lens, can make your bokeh photos even cooler, especially for you who like to take focused and aesthetic photos.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 12MP 1/3 ”1.12um F2.2 lens that can take extremely wide photos up to 123 meters.

Don’t miss, the main camera with a 64MP 1 / 1.7 “0.8um F1.8 lens on the Galaxy M51 allows you to take photos in bright / dark conditions with sharp colors and no grain.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 complements the 64-megapixel quad camera and has a 32-megapixel selfie camera so your selfie content is better viewed on social media.

For more information on the Samsung Galaxy M51, visit www.samsung.com.

With the price of the Samsung Galaxy M51 Rp. 5,499,000 (Promo Rp. 5,149,000) you get a new mobile phone with a huge 7,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 730G, NFC and a Super AMOLED screen. Interested?