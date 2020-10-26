Not used, here is how to delete Instagram if you forgot password

Instagram illustration. (Unsplash / purzlbaum)

Hitekno.com – If you have a lot of social media accounts, there is no denying that sometimes you forget your password. If you experience the same thing as deleting Instagram if you forgot the password below, maybe you can give it a try.

It is important to delete an Instagram account that is no longer in use. This is of course helpful for new users that you want to find on these social media.

In addition, Instagram’s rules of not using duplicate usernames make it necessary to delete your old Instagram account so that you can use the same username for your new account.

In order not to get confused, here is how you can delete Instagram if you forgot your password. Follow the steps below to remove your old Instagram account.

The first way is to log into your new Instagram account. Next, open your old Instagram account that you can no longer access because you forgot your password.

Instagram illustration. (Unsplash / Kate Torline)

The next step is to select the three dot logo above and generate a ‘report’ for the account. Next, select “It’s inappropriate”. Next, select “This will post content that shouldn’t be on Instagram”.

The last thing to do is to report the Instagram account on behalf of your own account. Following the report you gave, Instagram responded. You just have to wait a few moments.

If all processes have been passed, your old Instagram account that forgot the password will disappear instantly within a few days. However, if the Instagram account hasn’t disappeared within a few days, you can repeat the above process.

How to delete Instagram if you forgot your password. If you have an account that is no longer in use, follow the steps above.