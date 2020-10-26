Samsung C-Safe, application for Indonesians to be safe together

Samsung C-Safe application. (Samsung)

Hitekno.com – Samsung Electronics Indonesia is not only showcasing new devices but also applications for the public. The presence of Samsung C-Safe, an application that helps the public to be aware of developments during a pandemic so that they are always vigilant and provide information to help them maintain their mental and physical health.

This application contains information: national Covid-19 statistical data in the area in which the user is located, the risk from the zone in which the user is located or the place he wants to visit, a list of referral hospitals and Covid-19 test providers in the user’s area, including information and programs to support the healthy lifestyle of its users.

Now the Samsung C-Safe application can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store and the Play Store for Android smartphone users and accessed from https://www.samsung.com/id/samsung-c-safe.

“Samsung C-Safe is manufactured by young Indonesians under the auspices of Samsung Research Indonesia. Listening to consumers who are exposed to a pandemic together and trying to keep their distance for the good of themselves and those around them is the background behind the development of Samsung C-Safe application. After downloading Samsung C-Safe, users can instantly get information about the pandemic conditions around the area or where they are going, by simply opening the application, if they need to do activities outside the home, through this information we hope that Indonesians can protect themselves, their families and the surrounding community and always be vigilant, especially when you are in an unsafe zone, “said Denny Galant, director of IM product marketing at Samsung Electronics Indonesia.

In addition to providing information about the pandemic zone, the Samsung C-Safe application can also serve as an information center for users who want to take a Covid-19 test by providing information about the nearest hospital to the location where this service is offered , as well as referral hospitals. Pandemic zone data and hospital information are collected on the official website of the regulators.

Three easy steps to use the Samsung C-Safe app:

Open the Play Store or Galaxy Store and search for “Samsung C-Safe”. Download the Samsung C-Safe app. The app is ready to use

Not only are people aware of the surroundings, but people are encouraged to live healthy lifestyles so that their immunity increases[1]B. Regular exercise, eating healthy foods and maintaining stress levels.

Samsung C-Safe has the latest health information and news including a reminder to users to wash their hands regularly as this application is integrated with the Wash Hand application. Users can also select different sports training programs through the Samsung Health application which is also integrated with the Samsung C-Safe application.

Especially for users of the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, a healthy lifestyle to maintain a strong immune system can also be supported by the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch with the SpO2 function, which can be used to measure the oxygen level in the blood, or by a sleep tracker, to ensure adequate and quality rest.

Users who want to exercise regularly can also participate in various exercise programs available for free in the Samsung Health application connected to the Galaxy Watch3. When you need a break from busy life, enjoying entertainment and gaming through Samsung Galaxy smartphone can help users relieve stress and maintain health.

“We are developing this application further. In the next phase, this application will also automatically notify the user when they are traveling. Information about the state of the area or zone in which the user is located is immediately displayed on the screen of the Galaxy smartphone or on the Galaxy Watch3, Watch Active2 or Watch is displayed on the screen. The device is connected to a smartphone so that users can continue to be careful with the environment and we are all safe together, “added Denny Galant.

