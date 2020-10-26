Samsung Galaxy Note20 series’ hidden features to aid productivity

Samsung Galaxy S20 series. (Samsung)

Hitekno.com – The Samsung Galaxy Note20 is packed with a powerful set of features that will further help users work and play, and make users more productive when they do the things they love. Did you know that the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series still has hidden features that not many people know about? During today’s Hidden Feature Workshop, Lucky Sebastian discussed in detail the hidden features he had found.

“I am thrilled every time Samsung introduces a new product. Not only can Samsung showcase features that can improve the user experience, but also those features. I found a lot of new productivity, camera, and performance features that will further enhance my experience using the Samsung Galaxy Note20. Series. “Said Lucky Sebastian, tech reviewer.

Hidden features that aid productivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 series already has features that really help productivity, like Samsung DeX and Link to Windows. While Samsung DeX is very useful when users want to create presentations, the Link to Windows feature can easily transfer files on the user’s Galaxy Note20 series to your PC device or vice versa. However, simply dragging and dropping files takes a long time. In this case, Lucky explained that using the myfiles application, users can easily transfer multiple files from the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series device to a PC. Using this myfiles application, users can mark all files to be transferred to the desktop on the PC. Users then just need to drag and drop them onto the PC device and all marked files will be automatically transferred.

Hidden features of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series. (Samsung)

With Samsung Notes, users can then easily sign documents with stamp duty. By pressing the Attachment button in Samsung Notes, selecting a stamp image from the gallery, and adjusting the size and position of the stamp on the document you want to sign. Users can also sign the files directly with the S Pen. After all, all users need to do is convert documents made in PDF or Microsoft Word.

For users with a busy schedule, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series calendar function can indeed help to remember important schedules. However, the field displayed in the calendar is quite small, which makes it difficult to write. Zooming takes some time, making the experience less efficient. By writing in an empty area of ​​the calendar and then using the lasso function, the text can be simply dragged and dropped to the desired date.

Hidden functions that support camera functions

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra has a 108MP camera feature that brings the best of Samsung’s features such as: B. a recording mode with 8K quality at 24 frames per second and UHD quality at 120 frames per second, a choice of 16: 9 and 21: 9 resolution resolutions, an adjustable zoom speed and the multi-source microphone makes your creativity even more powerful and offers the best photo quality and high resolution with up to 30x zoom capacity. While this zoom capacity can be used for use with the camera, it will not work optimally when used to record videos that users can only zoom up to 20 times. To bypass this feature, users can access camera mode, zoom 50 times with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and then press and hold the shutter button. The user activates the video recording mode automatically without changing the mode.

Countries like Japan and Korea really care about everyone’s privacy, so every smartphone needs to trigger a giggle to avoid sneaking photos. Users must also have realized that in silent mode, users can take pictures without causing a giggle. However, this is often a problem, especially when we forget to turn off mute mode and miss important calls. However, by customizing the settings in Bixby, the user can customize the behavior of the phone specifically for each application used. Users can use silent mode as long as the user is accessing the camera application so that the Galaxy Note20 series users will not hear giggles while taking pictures. Best of all, the user’s smartphone continues to ring after exiting the camera app.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 series is equipped with an augmented reality feature that allows users to provide unique greeting cards. However, there are still many users who do not know how to maximize this feature. Although the method is quite simple, all users have to do is access the Augmented Reality menu in the camera application, then take the photo that the user wants to take as the base for Augmented Reality and select the link to the picture. Here the user can choose between video and photo. After that, every time the Samsung Galaxy Note20 camera takes the picture that is used as the base, the camera will automatically play the video / picture that the user creates as augmented reality.

Hidden features that help performance

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 offers the experience of enjoying more content with the 6.9-inch screen of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which offers an even more immersive gaming experience. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 series 2X Super AMOLED screen can display images with vivid colors and a screen quality that supports WQHD + and provides high definition image display. The Super AMOLED 2x screen also supports 120 fps with FHD + quality and a 240 Hz touch response rate which increases the response rate of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series.

One of the complaints from users when using the 120Hz refresh rate is that the Galaxy Note20 series battery drains quickly. This problem can actually be fixed using the middle energy saving function. However, with moderate energy savings, users lose the 120 Hz refresh rate, so the user experience while enjoying content is not optimal.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. (Samsung)

Lucky provides a grid how users don’t lose the refresh rate of 120 Hz even with medium energy savings by accessing the Bixby routine and adding a new routine called Medium Energy Saving to set up these routines and automatically switch the smartphone’s power mode to medium energy saving . if selected. Then drag and drop it to an easily accessible spot on the home page and the routine automatically becomes a widget. Next, go to Settings and set the screen setting to 120Hz adaptive. Finally, activate the previously created widget “Save medium current”. Users will see the mode change to power saving mode, but the screen refresh rate quality remains at 120Hz.

The SVOD service will automatically select the optimal resolution for the user’s device. However, since the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 SVOD is optimally set to FHD resolution (1080p), users have to change the settings manually when viewing content. Lucky reported a leak that by adjusting the SVOD application settings in the Bixby Settings, users can set the screen resolution to 1440p and even set the application to be that every time they use a particular SVOD service That Dolby Atmos features are used automatically when users enjoy SVOD content, the resolution is automatically 1440p and uses Dolby Atmos features for impressive sound quality.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 is equipped with the Exynos990 chipset which is supported by the Mali-G77 MP11 GPU which supports the processing of premium quality 3D graphics. This ability of the Exynos990 is supported by 8 GB of GDDR6x RAM, which further speeds up the processing ability of the Samsung Galaxy Note20. In conjunction with the Game Booster function, which further improves the user experience when playing games with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series.

However, if we want to improve the Game Booster features of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series, Lucky offers tips that will allow users with game plugins in the Samsung Galaxy Store to further control the settings of the game they want to play through this application, regardless of it whether they want performance. or maximum graphics quality. In addition, after playing the game, users can also analyze the performance of the processor, GPU, temperature, FPS, etc. based on the games played.

Additionally, Lucky Sebastian provided a tutorial on how to use the S pen to create WhatsApp stickers. With the S Pen’s low latency making the editing process easier, users simply select the image they want to use as a sticker in the gallery and then use the lasso tool to edit it. The picture can then simply be cropped and then saved in the gallery. Then, when using a third party application, users just need to import the edited image as the base material for making WhatsApp stickers.

“Samsung recognizes that the work and play of its users must be supported by optimal features and technology. In Samsung Galaxy Note20 series, we are committed to providing products that support user performance and can improve power to work and power to play. “Finished Taufiqul Furqan, Product Marketing Manager, Samsung Mobile Samsung Electronics Indonesia.