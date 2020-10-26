OST Genshin Impact – city of winds and idylls. (miHoYo)

Hitekno.com – Genshin Impact contains many elements similar to the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (BOTW). This, of course, creates a heated debate.

One of them is a video posted on @GamesMenfess’ Twitter account comparing Genshin Impact and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Seen from the animation of climbing, sliding to attack from a height is very similar. Also some animations of the given effects.

We can also see several Plant-type enemies that look similar and hide in the ground, and Lemwah against the fire attack.

In relation to the enemy, we can see the similarities of several enemies scattered along the roadside. And there are still plenty of mechanics in Genshin Impact, much like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Similarities between Genshin Impact and The Legend of Zelda BOTW spark the debate. (Twitter)

This, of course, has sparked a debate among gamers who accuse miHoYo, the developer of Genship Impact, of mimicking Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

“Ah, suddenly I feel bad playing games,” wrote the post on @GamesMenfess’ Twitter account.

“It’s like copying and pasting the command movement, hahaha. Usually Nintendo is strict with this one. We will wait for the future when there is a lawsuit (but what a Chinese developer is fighting against, which is difficult),” @RDTNDR wrote .

But quite a few other players defending Genshin Impact have taken inspiration from the Nintendo game, and it’s not plagiarism.

“If the mechanism is like that, it’s not already common, is it? I know if it’s like a chara design it can be copyrighted, but if the game mechanism is like that, it’s copyrighted, that makes me funny” replied @slurdlordeh.

“It’s not that Mihoyo has confirmed that it’s Zelda-inspired. Anyway, the gameplay is similar, the graphics and the description of the characters are different,” said @aryvillasaurus.

On the other hand, there are players who are even fed up with this comparison. Remember free games, just play when you want and don’t have to play if you don’t like them.

“Don’t get tired of comparisons. Well, it’s similar. After all, just play, just play …” commented @MieInstantmu.

“Games that are available again always have to be analyzed with other games for skills, design, etc …” said @fuwapyoon.

If you look again, miHoYo’s source of inspiration working on this game isn’t just Zelda. Check out how the floating sword on the back is similar to Nier: Automata.

We can see that the animated movements of some characters while running are similar to Nier: Automata. How to fidget with swords flying on your back.

But the great thing is that Genshin Impact can combine a lot of mechanical and animated elements from different games in one interesting world to explore.

You can play this game yourself for free on various platforms. From PC, Android, iOS and PC. The plan also goes to the Nintendo Switch.

Will Nintendo sue miHoYo for its many similarities to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild? We’ll be able to see when it launches on the Nintendo Switch later.

That’s the crowd of players discussing the similarities between Genshin Impact and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. What do you think?