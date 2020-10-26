Six million year old crocodile Swam from Africa to Spain?

Crocodile illustration. (Pixabay / Bishnu Sarangi)

Hitekno.com – The results of a recent study suggest that ancient crocodiles from Africa swam across the Mediterranean Sea about five million years ago to live in the coastal waters of Spain.

Scientists have described the fossil find of two crocodiles about 3 meters in length that were probably scattered several times in the Mediterranean area and colonized Spain and Italy.

The analysis of their skull bones, isolated teeth and osteoderms as well as bony plaques on the skin showed that they belonged to the species crocodylus checchiai from ancient Libya and Kenya in Africa.

This ancient crocodile fossil, excavated between 1995 and 2006 in Venta del Moro near Valencia, Spain, is now described in the Journal of Paleontology.

The fossil discovery at the Valencia site is the first of the genus Crocodylus ever to be found on the Iberian Peninsula, the mainland from Spain and Portugal.

Crocodylus fossil. [Cambridge.org]

According to paleontologists, they “strongly” support the theory that crocodiles migrated from Africa to Europe about six million years ago during the Miocene.

“Our comparisons show that this material clearly does not belong to the Diplocynodon or Tomistoma, the only two other crocodiles that have so far been described for the late Miocene in Europe,” said Angel Hernández Luján of the Autonomous University of Barcelona and his team. / 10/2020).

It is likely that this Late Miocene species, originally described as originating from Libya and later identified in Kenya, may have spread several times in the Mediterranean and colonized the southern regions of the Mediterranean.

“The most certain is that it also lives on the coasts of Murcia and Andalusia, although we cannot rule out that the creature will also be scattered along the coast of Catalonia and the Balearic Islands,” he explained.

Millions of years ago, several species of crocodiles with different genera and characteristics lived in Europe and sometimes coexisted. However, it is unlikely that crocodiles of the genus Crocodylus, native to Africa, ever lived in the Mediterranean.

Although refutable, the discovery of two incomplete individuals, not one, could suggest that the entire population was present in the area.

During their “colonization”, reptiles spread to the southern region of Med, as suggested by the Italian region, where earlier fossils – in Gargano, Tuscany and Scontrone – have also been found in recent decades.

European areas of Miocene crocodiles, including Venta del Moro, were near the northern Mediterranean coast at the time and were therefore easily accessible from seawater.

This idea is supported by the behavior of modern crocodiles, who are good swimmers and can even reach 32 km / h (19 miles per hour) in the water. One example is the current saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), which can significantly invade other islands or continents between Oceania and Southeast Asia on the high seas.

Locations of crocodylus fossils. [Cambridge.org]

“You just have to see how easily it moves on the high seas to see in the waters of the Solomon Islands or even French Polynesia,” said the paleontologist.

Due to its anatomical similarity to the American crocodile, the extinct Crocodylus checchiai could be the ancestor of modern saltwater species. This suggests that crocodiles were able to cross the Atlantic during the Miocene, which would explain the occurrence of the genus in America.

The researchers concluded that with the specimens found in Venta del Moro, swimming from the African continent to the European continent does not need to be a major effort for them to reach the peninsula.

The researchers admit that the remains of the two specimens were too fragmented to be identified as a species of Crocodylus checchiai.

“But the morphology of the crocodile remains from Venta del Moro corresponds to the genus Crocodylus,” said the researchers.

That is the result of a recent study that claims to have found evidence of ancient crocodiles from 6 million years ago that crossed Africa to Spain. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty).