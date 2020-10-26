This cat prank for men matters one thing, netizens: really bad

Cat Man prank action. (Instagram / kegoblogan.unfaedah)

Hitekno.com – The act of a man who recently pranked cats caused a stir. After the action went viral on Instagram, various comments were left by internet users in the reply column for the upload.

A video was uploaded about the cat prank campaign that caused this excitement after she uploaded the account @ kegoblogan.unfaedah last Sunday (25.10.2020).

“Really bad” wrote the caption in this @ kegoblogan.unfaedah upload.

In the uploaded video, it appears that a man was filming his action to play a prank on the white cat that was on the homepage.

Surprisingly, this man then jumped from the steps above the cat to the white cat, who looked surprised at this man’s action.

Apparently this video was just a trick of the camera going through the editing process so it appeared like this man was stepping on a white cat that was just eating.

Viral on Instagram, after causing a stir, the action of this cat prankster immediately received various comments from internet users, who were also surprised by the action.

“If it’s true, an Indonesian is being blasphemed,” replied the Internet user with the @tioprasetio_ account.

“I just panicked, apparently zonk,” commented the owner of the Instagram account @annisahnajwa.

“It came out almost beautiful and charming words,” said the internet user who owns the @ mudi_m97 account.

“How could my heart play a prank,” wrote the Instagram account @ dyahayu.ksm.

This post about cat prank action that made a scene and went viral on Instagram has been viewed over 700,000 times and has garnered thousands of comments from internet users.