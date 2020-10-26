This Teletubbies clown is no longer invited to tourist photos, his expression is sad

Teletubbies are no longer invited to take pictures. (Twitter / @polytheworld)

Hitekno.com – A tourist site usually has a symbol that is usually used on photos of tourists, such as Teletubbies Hill in the Bromo Tengger Semeru area of ​​East Java.

Its tourist charm is similar to the hill where the teletubbies character, famous on television, was filmed.

The green field hill is also adorned with Teletubbies character symbols consisting of Tingky Wingky, Dipsy, Lala, and Po.

But it made me sad in a short video by @jogjafoodhunter that was re-uploaded to the @ rakyatjelataTV account on Twitter.

This is because in the video, tourists coming to the Teletubbies area are engrossed in taking photos with the written symbol that identifies the tourist spot on the hillside.

From a distance it can be seen that the four figures are looking at tourists from a distance, who apparently were not invited to take pictures and only stand from afar.

That 13-second video then also made internet users sad because someone who works for the Teletubbies character in a clown costume is looking for money but is completely ignored.

” Too bad, must be suffocated with this costume. Hopefully the livelihood will be smooth and healthy, ”wrote one internet user on Twitter.

“I can not see such poor people,” wrote one Internet user on Twitter.

“Yeah, it’s really sad … where is Poo’s face like a college student at the end of the month,” commented one internet user.

“Hopefully those who become Teletubies will always be healthy,” said another comment from internet users on Twitter.

The upload of the Teletubbies costume video, which was no longer recorded, went viral and garnered over 2,000 likes.