Wow, 35 Ojol Samarinda drivers fell victim to a fake police order

Ojol driver illustration. (HiTekno.com)

Hitekno.com – Fictitious orders are still tracking online motorcycle taxi drivers or Ojol drivers. Up to 35 victims were registered in Samarinda without restriction. One of them is Dwi Muhammad Soleh (31), who worked for three years as a security officer in a well-known shopping center in Samarinda.

For the past two days, Soleh has had to earn more income than his job. This was done to pay for his father’s treatment, who is currently being treated in the hospital.

However, he must be unlucky. On the second day as an Ojol rider, Soleh lost money. It did so after receiving a fictional order from a customer claiming to be a member of the police force named Wijaya and assigned to the Samarinda city police.

The incident of not wearing it was witnessed by Soleh on Sunday afternoon (10/25/2020). Soleh was seen walking up and down the Samarinda Municipal Police alley as he carried the customer’s order. In every room he visited, not a single police officer claimed to have ordered drinks and snacks through the Ojol application.

With tears in his eyes, Soleh could only sit up and sigh when a police officer told him he had been deceived. This is because the Samarinda City Police Department does not have a single officer named Wijaya.

In addition, Soleh could not contact the customer because he was blocked by the perpetrator. As a result of this incident, Soleh also lost 200,000 rupees. Since he has bought a customer order according to the order entered, his Ojol application is ordered.

“I used to get an order claiming to be a policeman named Wijaya. His job is here (Polsek Samarinda Kota). I was asked to buy legumes too. Almost rupees 200,000 of my principal of debt to neighbors, so it’s gone “he said in a low voice.

Soleh admitted he could only surrender after suffering a loss due to a fictitious arrangement. He also plans to report the incident to the Ojol company, which is monitoring him, and then report it to the police.

“I only worked side by side for two days to be Ojol. My father was hospitalized for an additional fee. So I don’t know if I can be fooled like that,” he continued.

Ojol driver illustration. (Suara.com/Ema Rohimah)

30 minutes later, an Ojol driver named Dedi (38) came to the city police. He was also a victim of fraud. The plastic bag she carries is similar. Two mineral waters, an energy drink and a pack of snacks. Even Dedi bought credit twice. Each Rp. 100 thousand.

“I lost Rp. 200 thousand. In fact, this is for traveling capital. I was only ojol for a week. So I don’t understand if I’m being cheated,” explained Dedi.

Again it was known that the name of the customer who cheated on the Ojol driver claimed to be a member of the police force, named Wijaya, who served in the Samarinda City Police Department.

“Yes, he also claims (his name) Wijaya. The police used to say that there is no name of this person here. I called him and he stopped connecting, he was blocked,” he said.

Soleh will do the same, Dedi, who admits that he was only a motorcycle taxi driver in a yellow jacket for the past week, plans to report to the representative office.

“Let the office handle it, if we do this we may continue to suffer losses. I believe it because I admit the police are here (Samarinda City Police). I want to report to the office staff later,” Dedi said .

Using the information gathered, investigate that this fictional and fraudulent arrangement is in fact not the first time this has happened. A similar mode and delivery point were used to trick at least 35 yellow jacket motorcyclists.

This was revealed after Soleh and Dedi, who are Ojol drivers on the same request, confirmed the incident at their Samarinda representative office.

“There are already 35 people in total when they are combined with us,” said the representative office, “added Dedi.

What Dedi has disclosed is consistent with the data on these media. A case of fraud through fictitious orders was also experienced by a motorcyclist with a yellow coat, to be precise, last Monday (21.9.2020).

It is believed that the individual customer is the same person.

Because he claimed to be a member of the Samarinda City Police with the name above. In addition, every order that Ojol requests is always the same. With the nature of requesting additional orders in the form of credits. After the victim realizes that they have been deceived, the perpetrator immediately blocks the victim’s number.

One of the Ojol drivers who was the previous victim was called Rustam, 28. To this media, Rustam admitted at the time that he was fooled by the person who ordered it.

After the order is received in the application. The customer, who claims to be a police officer, asked him to buy him large bottled water, energy-packed drinks, and some snacks.

“I have just arrived in Taman Samarendah. The person asked to buy Rp 50,000 credit, but I said that there is no counter here,” said Rustam when he was at the on Monday (9/21/2020) Samarinda City Police in Jalan Bhayangkara was hit.

Rustam was suspicious when the person didn’t pick up the phone.

“When I got to the police, I called, but the number was switched off immediately, then I called again and was not picked up,” said Rustam.

He added that he got the job when he saw his profile photo of the person in the police uniform. “Wearing a uniform profile photo, large and white. Soon, however, the photo was deleted,” he explained the characteristics of the fictitious observer.

Due to this fictional order, Rustam can only surrender. He suffered a loss of Rp. 52 thousand, but this money could be used as extra money for him during the trip.

“Yes, although that much (Rp. 52 thousand) I can use it for gasoline. Fortunately, there is a canteen at the police station that wants to buy it to make up for the loss of the order,” he concluded.

None of the victims of the fraud were reported to the police. Because the nominal loss is less than IDR 2.5 million.

Dedi hopes that if there are so many victims of Driver Ojol in the same uniform, the representative can immediately report them to the police.

“Hopefully the representative office can solve this problem and the perpetrators can be arrested. There were many,” said Dedi.

When the head of the Samarinda police, Kombespol Arief Budiman, was contacted separately through the head of public relations, AKP Annisa Prastiwi, he admitted that he had just learned of the fraud in the form of fictitious orders from these Ojol drivers.

Her best friend Annisa said she would coordinate with the Samarinda City Police Department to take further action on the situation.

In addition, the perpetrators often carry out their acts on behalf of the members of the National Police, who are also responsible for the Samarinda city police.

“I am coordinating again with the criminal police of the city police Samarinda. How are we going to take our next measures? I will inform you again”, Annisa said on Sunday evening (25.10.2020) on her phone. (Suara.com/ Alisha Aditya).