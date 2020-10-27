Anti-mainstream, this flight simulation makes netizens Salfok

This airplane simulation game makes internet users salfok. (Instagram / technology clips)

Hitekno.com – Flight simulator games using VR devices have made users feel like they are on the plane of retreat. A chair and a monitor that offer flight simulations make gamers and internet users shy away.

The fanpage account @technologyclips shows a video about a boy playing flight simulation. There was a beautiful girl who was watching the boy next to her rather seriously.

The fanpage account states that someone may get dizzy trying this type of simulation.

“I felt dizzy as soon as I saw this, what do you think?” asked @technologyclips.

The shared video caught internet users’ attention after receiving more than 150,000 views and dozens of comments.

This flight simulation is really cool. (Instagram / technology clips)

In the video you see a man who initially has it quite easy to hold the controller in a flight simulation.

There was just a little tremor when the boy tried out what was known as an airplane simulation game.

There is a monitor on the front that shows a plane as it is retracted. When the aircraft maneuvers, the seat in front of it also trembles according to its speed.

You can see that the man sitting in the chair is already wearing a seat belt so there is no danger of him falling over.

Not just once did the flight simulation knock the driver over several times. It does not seem advisable for gamers who get dizzy to try this type of simulation. It is still unclear where the video was taken, but this post was disseminated through the Douyin application (TikTok in China).

The viral video for the rather crazy airplane simulation received various comments from internet users.

“Amazing flight simulation,” commented @ vand1400.

“Virtual glasses are better than that damn monitor,” commented @warrior__code.

“I’m interested, where can I buy it?” asked @vadymski.

“Maybe if I try too often, I’ll just throw up,” @gildacioo said.

That was the viral video about the aircraft simulation maintenance vehicle. Is it really crazy